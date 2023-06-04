National Merit Scholars named
EVANSTON, ILL. — The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced two Cedar Valley winners of its $2,500 scholarship.
The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from more than 15,000 outstanding finalists across the country for the single-payment scholarships supported by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation’s own funds. Among those award winners are Cedar Falls resident Akshat Mehta of Cedar Falls High School with a probable career field of medicine and Dunkerton resident Abby E. Koppmann of Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville with a probable career field of Environmental Engineering.
Iowa Central nurse students graduate
FORT DODGE — Iowa Central Community College honored its 77 licensed practical nursing graduates with a pinning ceremony on May 3 at the Fort Dodge Middle School Auditorium. Among them were three students from the Cedar Valley. They include Abigail Gaudian of Hudson, Jonbenet Johnson of Waterloo and Doninika Ross of Cedar Falls.
Try this eco-friendly weed killer recipe for a healthier garden
What are the benefits of organic weed killers?
Using a natural weed killer recipe has a few key advantages over chemical-laden commercial weed killers. If you have pets or small children who play in your garden, a synthetic weed killer could cause skin, nose, or eye irritation and other health problems.
Synthetic herbicides can also harm beneficial insects like bees, butterflies, earthworms, and lacewings. These insects naturally keep your plants and soil healthy, even keeping predators at bay in some cases.
Making your own natural herbicide is also budget-friendly. As you’ll see in the simple recipe below, you can make an effective eco-friendly weed killer from household products you likely already have on hand.
How do you make natural weed killer at home?
Making an organic weed killer at home is so easy you’ll never need to buy another harsh herbicide again. To create a natural weed killer, you’ll need just three affordable ingredients:
1 gallon of distilled white vinegar
1 tablespoon of biodegradable liquid dish soap
1 cup of table salt
Instructions:
Pour the vinegar into a large bucket.
Gradually stir in the cup of table salt until it completely dissolves.
Add the liquid dish soap.
Thoroughly mix the solution until all ingredients are well combined.
Put the homemade weed killer into a spray bottle for easy application.
How do you use homemade weed killer?
Once you’ve made your natural weed killer, you can apply it to any unwanted growth in your garden. Spraying your weeds on a sunny day will allow the solution to dry faster and work more effectively. Shaking the bottle before each use will also ensure the ingredients are evenly distributed.
Avoid spraying any plants that you don’t want to kill since the natural herbicide could damage them. Cover desirable produce and flowers white you spray, or avoid applying your weed killer on a windy day.
You can continue to apply the weed killer until the issue resolves, then enjoy your bounty without introducing harsh chemicals into your soil. Here’s to happy, healthy gardening!