CEDAR FALLS — Excitement over all things science, technology, engineering and math will abound on March 21 when the University of Northern Iowa hosts the Cedar Valley Family STEM Festival for the first time at the UNI-Dome.

It will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. The festival is free and open to the public. This will be the first time it has been held since 2019.

The event brings hundreds of students, teachers, parents and families to inspire kids of all ages to get involved with STEM. Nearly 70 exhibits provide a hands-on activity, ranging from measuring the electricity of common electronic devices to going through a cave simulator box.

Organizers say a major benefit of the event is that kids and their parents can see the STEM-related opportunities that exist right in their own backyards – opportunities that, in many instances, can lead to careers.

“To me, the most important thing is that the exhibitors are all people from this part of Iowa,” Marcy Seavey, STEM coordinator at UNI, said in a news release. “Participants can see that these things happen here. You can pursue a STEM field and be an Iowan. That’s important because I think a lot of times when we have career conversations with students when it comes to STEM things, the examples tend to be faraway places.”

Some of the exhibitors include Bayer Crop Science, InVision Architecture, John Deere, K&W Electric, PCI Construction, Power Engineering & Manufacturing and Viking Pump. There are also trade associations such as the Society of Manufacturing Engineers and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers.

Exhibits will feature interactive STEM activities for students and their families. Attendees may conduct amazing science experiments, observe and interact with robots, perform surgery with a laparoscopic surgical trainer, experience virtual reality, measure electricity usage of common electronic devices, among other things.

In addition to hosting the event, UNI has several exhibits at the festival, allowing attendees to learn about the Astrobiology Project’s NASA research, excavate simulated rocks to find fossils and crystals, build ramp and pathway systems and more.

The festival comes right before the FIRST Robotics Competition Iowa Regional, which will be held in the UNI-Dome and McLeod Center. Teams begin arriving March 22 and the competition continues through March 25.

The Cedar Valley Family STEM Festival is a community-wide partnership led by the Northeast Region of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls Community School District, Central Rivers Area Education Agency, Hawkeye Community College, John Deere, the Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley and Waterloo Community Schools.

