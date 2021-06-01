Cedar Valley schools use federal funding to expand summer programs, other learning support

“We’re trying to use to use a lot of the dollars for instructional recovery or potential learning loss,” said Lindaman. It will also be used to continue some of the remote learning that started this year.

In the fall, Waterloo Schools will have about 500 students from kindergarten through 12th grade continuing to learn virtually from home. At the elementary level, the self-paced online Edgenuity curriculum used this year will be replaced with students logging on to the computer for classes led by district teachers.

She noted that the state will have a process available by July 1 in which districts will be able to apply for approved uses of the funding. Lindaman has heard some of those categories could be to help with recovery of activity funds that suffered during the past year with many events not happening in person. Another possible area is infrastructure needed to keep students safe from airborne diseases like COVID-19, which could apply to ventilation systems.

Among the Cedar Valley’s other districts, Hudson Community Schools will hold summer school June 7-July 2, which is expected to cost $25,000-$30,000. The district is slated to receive a total of $419,085 in ESSER funds.