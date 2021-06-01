Cedar Valley schools use federal funding to expand summer programs, other learning support

WATERLOO — Federal stimulus funds will pay for increased summer school programs in the Cedar Valley as districts deal with the impacts of COVID-19.
That will be one of the most immediate expenses that the third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief dollars will cover. The aid is part of the American Rescue Plan, signed into law March 11.
Among the Cedar Valley’s three largest districts, the allocations exceeded $1 million, but Waterloo Community Schools dwarfed the other two. Waterloo Schools is receiving $33.88 million. Cedar Falls Community Schools is getting $3.99 million and Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools is getting $1.18 million.
Other area districts’ allocations range from $139,807 for Janesville Consolidated School to $788,072 for Jesup Community Schools.
Two-thirds of those funds are available to the districts Tuesday, according to information from the Iowa Department of Education. Federal rules require districts to spend at least 20% of their total allocation addressing learning loss, which would include summer school. The final third of the funds districts are receiving will be available to them Nov. 1.
While school districts are still working on the details of their summer programs, officials said more students will be attending than during past years.
“I believe we could easily be around 900 for elementary students,” said Waterloo Superintendent Jane Lindaman. That’s above the 600-800 students the district was hoping to get for the full-day six-week program. “The numbers are triple what we’ve had in previous years.”
She hadn’t yet seen numbers for the middle and high school summer programs.
Spending estimates on the programs weren’t available, but Lindaman said any costs above Waterloo Schools’ regular funding amounts for the summer learning will be paid using its share of ESSER dollars.
Expected costs weren’t available yet, either, for Cedar Falls Schools’ summer programs. Superintendent Andy Pattee didn’t have information on how many students had enrolled, but he knew it would be more than in the past.
“We’ve expanded it this summer and for the following summer we’ll expand it probably even more,” he said. According to the district’s website, summer school usually takes place over four weeks in June.
“The majority of the funds are going to be used towards that,” Pattee noted. “We want to make sure all those essential skills are mastered by every student.”
Waverly-Shell Rock Schools is also planning to address student learning loss with its funds.
“We will be offering a summer program for high school welding and CNC (machining),” said Superintendent Ed Klamfoth, at a cost of under $5,000. Last spring, students lost 10 weeks of face-to-face instruction, so they weren’t able complete requirements for those programs. He noted the courses include “a certification that requires a certain amount of time on task to show proficiency.”
Summer school is not being offered in Waverly-Shell Rock for elementary and middle school students this summer, but could be next year based on need. The district will begin using its ESSER money in earnest this fall.
“We haven’t determined everything that is going to take place, but we do know that we will be hiring additional staff at the elementary level next year to support academic interventions,” said Klamfoth. “Right now, the intention is to hire one additional teacher and eight associates. This may be a two-year commitment, which would cost between $400,000 and $450,000.”
Cedar Falls is looking at needs for next year, as well. The district may provide some funding for before- and after-school learning opportunities. Other costs, generally, will continue to be for personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and technology for remote learning needs.
“There’s just a lot of different components as we look at utilizing that funding to impact education and learning,” said Pattee.
“We’re trying to use to use a lot of the dollars for instructional recovery or potential learning loss,” said Lindaman. It will also be used to continue some of the remote learning that started this year.
In the fall, Waterloo Schools will have about 500 students from kindergarten through 12th grade continuing to learn virtually from home. At the elementary level, the self-paced online Edgenuity curriculum used this year will be replaced with students logging on to the computer for classes led by district teachers.
She noted that the state will have a process available by July 1 in which districts will be able to apply for approved uses of the funding. Lindaman has heard some of those categories could be to help with recovery of activity funds that suffered during the past year with many events not happening in person. Another possible area is infrastructure needed to keep students safe from airborne diseases like COVID-19, which could apply to ventilation systems.
Among the Cedar Valley’s other districts, Hudson Community Schools will hold summer school June 7-July 2, which is expected to cost $25,000-$30,000. The district is slated to receive a total of $419,085 in ESSER funds.
It will serve “around 65 elementary students ... and a dozen or so secondary students,” Superintendent Tony Voss said of summer school. “We’re going to run that program for the next three summers – and four, if the money lasts that long.” Beyond that, he said the high school ventilation system is more than 20 years old and is being considered for replacement.
Cedar Valley private schools recently received notice of federal funding available to them through Emergency Assistance for Non-public Schools. The funds were included in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, signed into law at the end of December.
Ryan Hall, who leads Waterloo Christian School, said educators there have been working on plans to use their $159,000 allocation. That includes $50,000 to boost the school’s computer servers, $38,000 to partner with a third-party company this fall to bring in additional learning supports for students, $33,000 for vehicle rentals to allow for social distancing options, and $30,000 for student and teacher technology for remote instruction.
“We anticipate a lot of those costs being spent over a two-year period,” said Hall, although the need may not be great for some of the categories of spending – like remote learning. “We really don’t anticipate a lot of remote instructional needs next year, but we are prepared should we need it.”