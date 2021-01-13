Cedar Valley schools getting far more in new round of federal COVID-19 relief funds than last spring

"This year's summer school costs will be much higher," she said, than past years. She noted that "there's a lot of work to be done" as officials determine uses for the federal funds.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cedar Falls Community Schools is receiving $1.78 million. Last spring, the district was given $337,361.

Other public schools in Black Hawk County and the surrounding area will also receive relief funds that far exceed amounts from the first round. All but one district is slated for more than $100,000 and three will receive funding in the $200,000 to $300,000 range. A statewide list of funds being distributed to school districts can be found at the Department of Education website educateiowa.gov.

The allocation of funds is based on each school district’s eligibility for Title I, Part A funding, according to a news release from Iowa Department of Education. Title I, Part A is a federal program that provides districts with funding based on the percentage of low-income students served by the district.