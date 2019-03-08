WATERLOO — Four Cedar Valley high schools are among 10 Iowa schools featuring student art in Veridian Credit Union’s ArtShare exhibit across the state. Art department leaders from Cedar Falls, Columbus, Waterloo East and Waterloo West high schools selected approximately 47 pieces for display in Veridian’s branch on Ansborough Avenue.
An event to unveil the 2019 Cedar Valley ArtShare collection is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Monday.
The event is open to the public, and refreshments will be served.
Cedar Falls High School featured artists – Kaitlyn Bainbridge, Anaya Barney, Hailey Block, Emma DeWitt, Audra Dooley, Julia Grey, Avanti Gulwadi, Amelia Hadley, Lex Hesse, Jaxon Mabon, Harper Owen, Kiernan Reynolds, Megan Sawyer, Isabella Smith, Erik Walther and Samantha Williams.
Columbus Catholic High School featured artists – Esther Bockenstedt, Emily Bormann, Ben Dalrymple, Peyton Fix, Nathan Gonzalez, Sofi Gutierrez, Jet Klay, Julia Larsen, Maggie Lupkes, Claudia Mendoza, Ethan Schaefer, Bailey Sinnwell and Emily Surma.
Waterloo East High School featured artists – Denise Gojara, Kimberly Inarrito-Rodriguez, Ahkil Muhammed, Andru Seery, Dan Sheridan, Jami Stribley, Daria Tessmer, Victoria Williams and Kari Wilson.
Waterloo West High School featured artists – Emma Boos, Sydney Burt, Elizabeth Frisbey, Esmeralda Kajtazovic, Tanja Kajtazovic, Almina Mujahic, Aurelius Polk, Ava Shepard-Cano and Isabel Stevenson.
The credit union also offers an ArtShare Scholarship for $2,000 toward tuition for an educational program leading to a career in the arts. The application deadline is April 14, and inclusion in the exhibit is not a requirement of eligibility. The application and details on eligibility are available at www.veridiancu.org/scholarship.
