WATERLOO — While school districts across the state face scrutiny as they release lists of books being removed from libraries and classrooms, the largest districts in the Cedar Valley are holding off.

The superintendents of the Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Waverly-Shell Rock school districts all said they are hoping to receive more guidance from state agencies or other organizations but have started thinking about potential lists.

Cedar Falls Community Schools’ Superintendent Andy Pattee said the district is being extra cautious and that his staff will take advantage of the time prior to enforcement.

“The date of enforcement begins Jan. 1, 2024, which allows districts to move through the first few months of the school year thoughtfully,” he said. “We’ll take some time and be diligent.”

Waterloo Community Schools’ Superintendent Jared Smith said the Urban Education Network – a consortium of Iowa’s largest school districts – met and those districts’ consensus was they are unsure of what to do.

“We’re digging in and scrambling,” Smith said. “We were all in the same boat. … We saw what happened and the scrutiny Urbandale came under and we thought, ‘Ooh, let’s be careful here.’”

Urbandale Community School District, in Polk County, released its list of hundreds of books that were being removed in July. When that list became public and published by the Des Moines Register, the district paused pulling most of those books.

With lists from districts like Urbandale causing an uproar, Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools’ Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said he’s also waiting for more guidance both from the state and what other school districts are doing.

“We’re in the early stages of evaluating our collection and we’ll compile a list of books. And if they violate the law then we’ll remove them,” he said.

School districts in Iowa are facing this issue after the Legislature passed Senate File 496, which Gov. Kim Reynolds then signed in May. It took effect July 1, but penalties for educators who keep the books in their district will not take effect until Jan. 1, 2024.

The law limits library collections by requiring every book to be “age appropriate” and not include any “descriptions or visual depictions of a sex act.” Iowa Code 702.17 details the list of sexual actions including two or more people.

“It’s a little nerve-racking because of all the eyes and what we’re being told to do versus what I professionally believe,” said Tiffany Ahrens, a teacher-librarian at Cedar Heights Elementary School in Cedar Falls. “I’m not arguing with the explicit content, obviously, especially in an elementary setting, but it’s very hard. You have a lot of parents who are very worried about the legislation one way or the other.”

A PowerPoint given to Waterloo Schools’ teachers before the year started guided them on how to proceed with the new laws. Along with not describing or visually depicting sex acts, the document defined age-appropriate books as being suitable to particular ages based on their developing cognitive, emotional, and behavioral capacity.

It also included what could happen to a teacher or district if they violate the law.

The first violation for a teacher or district would result in a warning from the Iowa Department of Education.

If a district has two or more violations, the superintendent will be subjected to an Iowa Board of Educational Examiners hearing. If a licensed employee violates the law two or more times, they will be subjected to a BOEE hearing.

The Mason City Community School District made national headlines, in a story first reported by the Mason City Globe Gazette, for using an artificial intelligence service to determine what books should be banned. Bridgette Exman, the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction at Mason City Schools said it is “not feasible” to read every book.

“We are using what we believe is a defensible process to identify books that should be removed from collections at the start of the 23-24 school year,” Exman said in a statement. “Each of these texts were reviewed using AI software to determine if it contains a depiction of a sex act.”

After the software completed its job, district officials said they will remove 19 books from libraries used by seventh through 12th graders. Some of the books include “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood, “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker and “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou.

Urbandale Schools created a list of almost 400 books that could violate the law, including “1984” by George Orwell and “Beloved” by Toni Morrison. Some of the books added didn’t just contain sex acts, but also depicted LGBTQ+ individuals and families.

Some of those included “And Tango Makes Three” by Peter Parnell and Justin Richardson, a book about two male penguins who hatch an egg and “The Adventures of Honey & Leon” by Alan Cumming, which is about two rescue dogs with their two dads on a trip across the sea. Another has a story about Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who was a 2020 presidential candidate and now is the transportation secretary under President Joe Biden. Buttigieg is gay.

Senate File 496 also contains other new rules school districts must follow. A district cannot provide any curriculum about gender identity or sexual orientation to students in kindergarten to sixth grade.

A district or its employees cannot “knowingly give false or misleading” information about a student’s gender identification or intent to transition to another gender to a parent or guardian. Written permission from parents or guardians is required if students request accommodation regarding their gender identification or if they want to use a different name than what they are enrolled as. The district and employees who violate the parent notification rule will be subjected to a state Board of Educational Examiners hearing.

Parent or guardian consent is also required before a minor student takes an exam or survey on a student’s mental, physical or emotional health that is not required by federal law. They will also need written consent before a student takes a survey related to topics like political affiliation, sexual behavior, mental and psychological problems of a student or family member, religious beliefs or income.

Courier reporter Donald Promnitz contributed to this story.