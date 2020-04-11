Cedar Valley school systems put plans in place to continue educating students

Waterloo Schools is nearly ready to launch its program.

“Our elementary plan and our middle school plan is really, really good and nearing completion,” Lindaman said Friday. “Our high school plan is a little more complex.” That relates to the variety of courses students are enrolled in.

“The teachers would be doing one large-group instruction at some point during the week,” she explained. Completion of class work will be encouraged as teachers track how students are doing on assignments.

“It’s not going to be authentic grades,” Lindaman noted. “It’s going to be feedback on the work.”

The district will also track students who participate in class work and complete assignments.

“We anticipate that participation will not be 100%, so the teachers will use multiple methods to get in touch with their kids,” she said. “For kids who don’t engage with the process for whatever reason, then we’re going to come up with plan ‘B,’ ‘C’ and ‘D.’”