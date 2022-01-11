Cedar Valley school districts holding off on vaccine mandate after decision by Iowa OSHA

CEDAR FALLS — School districts in the midst of approving policies to comply with the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large employers are now holding off following a Friday directive from the Iowa Division of Labor.

The agency, which has adopted federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards and operates an approved state plan, announced it will not enforce the mandate. Along with private businesses employing at least 100 employees, the mandate applies to public school districts.

Cedar Falls, Waterloo and Waverly-Shell Rock community schools were planning to adopt policies Monday at their board of education meetings, but instead tabled them. Cedar Valley districts that approved policies earlier this month have suspended or paused them.

Superintendent Andy Pattee told the Cedar Falls board that the "administration recommends this item be tabled as we begin to see ... what the Supreme Court does and what they decide, as well as what happens with the Iowa state plan and the way they interpret this."

Biden's push to require vaccines for many people has been on-again, off-again based on a series of federal court decisions as some states challenged the mandate. It would require vaccines, with certain exceptions, as well as COVID-19 testing and masking for the unvaccinated at large businesses.

Most recently, it was to go into effect Monday after a federal appeals court panel's decision Dec. 17. In the meantime, it advanced to the U.S. Supreme Court, which heard oral arguments Friday.

"If the Supreme Court says that they are not going to stay this, then it continues to move forward across the 22 states, I believe, that do not have a state OSHA plan," said Pattee. "Iowa has a state OSHA plan that allows them to be able to say the state plan is going to supersede the federal plan."

Pattee said there are some scenarios where the mandate would be back on again.

"If the federal OSHA comes back and says no your Iowa OSHA plan does not meet the federal plan, that's a different conversation then," he explained. "We'll have to come back and move forward with this as a potential next step. So, there's a lot of moving parts with that."

A news release issued Friday by Gov. Kim Reynolds' office said Iowa Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts has submitted a notice that Iowa will not be adopting or enforcing the mandate. Upon close review of the OSHA mandate, he said in the news release, "Iowa has concluded that it is not necessary because Iowa’s existing standards are at least as effective as the federal standard change."

"With that we will be removing our policy until a later time ... if and when the guidance changes," Kingsley Botchway, chief officer of human resources and equity, told the Waterloo board. "I hate to say that, but it's changed at least three times in the last month.

"On the backdrop of this, there is also the Supreme Court," he said. "They could yet have some type of guidance that comes down that either changes or reaffirms the information that I'm sharing.

"We're just pressing pause," he added. "There may be some things that we still do to get us prepared in the event that it does change back."

Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said in an email that the Waverly-Shell Rock board "took no action on the item" Monday due to the Iowa OSHA statement. "We will revisit if the law requires it."

Officials with Dike-New Hartford, Union, Jesup, Hudson and Dunkerton community schools said their policies included language to suspend them or pause implementation in situations like this.

Janesville Consolidated School Superintendent B.J. Meaney said in an email that the board approved its policy Friday night during an emergency meeting, but the district "got notice a few hours after adjourning of the Iowa OSHA communication. We are meeting again (Wednesday) night to revisit and likely suspend" the policy.

Brad Laures, superintendent of Denver Community Schools, said in an email that the district's policy "would be suspended if the Supreme Court or other legal entity dismissed the OSHA Standards. We are eagerly awaiting what the Supreme Court decides."

Tony Voss, superintendent of Hudson Community Schools, said in an email that suspension of the board's policy would only be triggered by a Supreme Court stay on enforcement. While that hasn't happened, he decided after the Iowa OSHA announcement Friday "that a local pause in enforcement was appropriate."

Only "a few remaining employees" needed to complete the vaccine disclosure at that point, Voss noted, so the district finished that anyway. "This will help in the event we receive guidance to enforce the mandate which will enable us to move very quickly on to that phase without needing to find out who is and isn't vaccinated," he sad.

