Cedar Valley school districts divided on public sharing of COVID-19 cases

DENVER — As positive COVID-19 cases show up at Cedar Valley schools, a divide has emerged in how officials share that information.
While all school systems inform parents of children potentially exposed to the disease, some also make a weekly report of those testing positive or quarantining that is posted on the district’s website.
“We feel like it’s important to be transparent to parents, they want to know this information,” said Brad Laures, superintendent of Denver Community Schools. “They’re trusting us to bring their children into schools.”
Along with emailing a letter to parents when their child is impacted by a situation, Denver Schools has an online COVID-19 dashboard that is updated every Friday. Current numbers show one person has tested positive and 20 students or staff are in quarantine.
Hudson and Jesup community schools take a similar approach and have reported a total of one and five positive cases, respectively, on their websites as of Friday. No other public or parochial school systems in Black Hawk County and surrounding area appear to report that information online.
Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools does email updates to its parents that encourage self-reporting of exposures, symptoms and positive tests. To protect the privacy of staff and students, district officials are not publicly reporting each case as they learn about them. However, the weekly updates do include the current number of positive cases, which is two as of Friday.
Privacy
The Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools look at privacy issues as a barrier to any public release of COVID-19 information.
“With HIPAA, there are so many privacy concerns,” said Tara Thomas, a Waterloo Schools spokeswoman, citing the federal Health Information Portability and Accountability Act. She cited a “potential backlash” from those who contract the disease if numbers are publicly released and they are somehow identified through a process of elimination.
Janelle Darst, a spokeswoman with Cedar Falls Schools, noted that the district was directed to not make information on COVID-19 cases publicly available.
“We are following the guidance the Black Hawk County Health Department has given all districts in the county; to not publicly share information on cases or exposures,” she said in a statement. “We are working closely with the Black Hawk County Health Department as they inquire with the state on what specific data can be shared beyond what is already available for the county.”
When Waterloo Schools’ officials are made aware of a student or staff member being exposed to the disease or exhibiting symptoms, Thomas said, “we have multiple people trained to be contact tracers.” She said appropriate measures are taken to contain the spread as people with possible exposure are tracked down. She noted that families are free to release their own medical information “but we’re not going to do that.”
Superintendents making the number of exposures and positive cases public in their districts say they are sensitive to the same concerns about people’s medical information.
“I understand all of the arguments both for and against it,” said Tony Voss, superintendent of Hudson Schools. “The folks that aren’t doing it, I think they have legitimate concerns.
“I’m just releasing those as aggregate numbers,” he said, suggesting that doesn’t allow for identification of specific people. The district has an online COVID-19 dashboard showing the number of students and staff in quarantine and those who have received positive tests. “For me, I can see no downside to sharing data out in the aggregate because it reassures people that you’re being transparent with them.”
Denver’s reporting makes no distinction between students and employees who test positive.
“We have the staff and students in one group for the positive tests and we feel that is a little more confidential,” said Laures. “We just have to be careful that we don’t violate privacy laws and people’s confidentiality.”
Like the other two superintendents, Nathan Marting of Jesup Schools emphasized balancing transparency and privacy. He emails an update letter to parents every Friday that is also posted on the district’s website. Like Denver, single numbers are reported for quarantine and positive tests.
“We’re a small enough district (that) we decided not to break it down by building levels,” he said. “When you do it district-wide, even though we have small numbers it still provides some privacy for those individuals.”
Evolving standards
Cedar Valley post-secondary educational institutions all share information online about their COVID-19 numbers.
The University of Northern Iowa’s online dashboard has continued to evolve. On Friday, the Cedar Falls university added daily totals of self-reported positive cases starting with Sept. 1, broken down by students and employees. Through Wednesday, that included 43 people, one of them a UNI employee.
Those kinds of breakdowns don’t apply to the positive tests of students and employees coming from the UNI’s student health center. The center reported 110 tests and 17 positive cases between Monday and Thursday, a positivity rate of 15.45%. Some of those numbers may duplicate the eight new self-reported positive cases from the past week.
According to a statement from the university, reporting public health testing data that way follows recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Iowa’s state health officials. “The guidance provides parameters for reporting low numbers and the obligations we have to protect the confidentiality of private health information regarding our faculty, staff and students,” the statement said.
Between Aug. 17 and Thursday, UNI’s health center reported 559 tests administered and 132 positive cases.
Between Aug. 24 and Sept. 6, Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo reported 39 students testing or presumed to be positive along with six employees, according to its COVID-19 dashboard. Those numbers are self-reported to the college.
Wartburg College in Waverly on Friday reported 42 positive or inconclusive COVID-19 tests currently among students and employees, 2.1% of the total campus population. Its online dashboard said 43 people are in isolation and 57 are in quarantine.
