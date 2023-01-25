Cedar Valley private schools react to school voucher law

WATERLOO — Cedar Valley private schools are ready and willing to take on more students after Gov. Kim Reynolds’ signed her “school choice” bill into law.

The law will allow Iowa families to use up to $7,598 next year to put into educational savings accounts for private school tuition. It would be phased in over three years, starting in the fall with any students coming from public schools and all kindergartners. By year three, any K-12 student would be eligible at an estimated annual cost of $345 million in taxpayer money.

“We are super excited today,” Royal Legacy Christian Academy Principal Amber Robinson said on Tuesday. “We are very, very excited.”

Royal Legacy Christian Academy, located at 620 W. Fifth St. in Waterloo, currently serves 36 students from preschool to sixth grade. Robinson said they are able to take 120 more students.

Chassidi Martin, a school co-founder, said the reason the school opened was to give students options in their education. She said the new law helps with that.

“It evens out the playing field,” Martin explained. “This means a great deal to be able to afford an option for families who may not have considered it an option.”

She said the law takes some burden off of the staff who have to fundraise. However, there still needs to be more staff hired at the school to adequately serve children with disabilities, Robinson said.

She noted that, currently, the school partners with Waterloo Community Schools for access to special education programming.

She said the school has access to Teach Iowa, an Iowa Department of Education site that lists education jobs, to potentially hire more staff. Job fairs are also in the future.

Shelby Douglas, the K-12 principal for Bosco Catholic Schools in Gilbertville, said she is in favor of the law because it will provide families with choice.

“One of the teachings of the Catholic church is the family is the first teacher,” she said.

Both Royal Valley Christian Academy and Bosco Catholic Schools said they do not require students to be Christians to enroll.

The Bosco system – which includes St. Joseph Center in Raymond as well as Immaculate Conception School and Don Bosco High School, both in Gilbertville – serves 300 students. Douglas said they would be able to accept 50 to 75 more children. She called the program “beautiful,” saying it will help more students attend the school their family wants.

“There are a lot of families who would choose a nonpublic school,” she said. “But financially they’re right on the cusp so they don’t qualify for local aid but don’t make enough to afford that tuition.”

Beside the school choice law, Douglas said she supports Gov. Reynolds’ other endeavors.

“We are in strong support of all of what she’s doing,” she said, “because the intent is to help kids and to help the public schools as well.”

Under the law, public school districts will receive $1,205 for students receiving education savings accounts who live within the school district’s boundaries.

While debate was happening on the floor of the Iowa House, the Cedar Falls Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution Monday night stating that the Legislature should “continue to prioritize and fully invest in public schools.”

“The board agrees that parents should have the choice to enroll their child in a private or religious school, however these institutions should have the same academic accountability and transparency as public schools,” states the resolution.

The document also points out that the state currently provides significant financial support for school choice, and that any expansion of that funding should not be at the expense of public schools.

Board vice president Jenny Leeper expanded on how she believes it’s a concerning time for public education in the state of Iowa.

“As a parent who’s had three students who’ve gone through the public school system here in Cedar Falls, it’s a little perplexing for a lot of us to understand why we’re looking and trying to solve problems that largely don’t exist,” said Leeper. “We are a state that does offer choice. Parents have choice in our state.

“That’s never been something that’s been an issue. But funding that choice with zero accountability is not only a concern, I think for the taxpayers, for the issue of separation of church and state, but for the education the students may receive. And we just don’t know what is happening.”

She voiced concerns about public education currently not being funded at the rate of inflation and how it’s hard to believe the money diverted in the bill won’t have a negative impact on public education.

Board President Susie Hines noted her concern, in terms of fiscal responsibility, that the Legislature’s ways and means committees did not review any of the bill.

“That’s extremely aggravating as a taxpayer that we’re not taking those steps,” she said.

Nate Gruber added that “the framing of it around choice is a little disingenuous,” because there is “plenty” of educational choice in the state. “They’ve actually made that easier over the past couple of years,” he said, most notably through open enrollment.

If the bill is addressing concerns about what is being taught or happening inside public schools, Gruber urged people to make an effort to find out more by calling their student’s teacher, principal, and superintendent to arrange a visit.

“The transparency is there if you seek it,” Gruber said.

The Waterloo Board of Education did not formally adopt a resolution Monday. However, both Superintendent Jared Smith and board president Sue Flynn said they will continue to support public schools and do “what’s best for Waterloo students.”

Smith noted that administrators thought open enrollment would hurt Waterloo Community Schools, but said it hasn’t affected the district to the level they believed it would.

“I still think with the opportunities our schools offer, regardless of what the outcome is, we offer the best option for any student and family in the Cedar Valley,” Smith said.

Photos and video: Iowa legislators pass governor's private-school funding bill