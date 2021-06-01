Cedar Valley preparing for growth in advanced manufacturing with new training effort

WATERLOO — Ezequiel Gonzalez plugged in a series of calculations to create a design on the small metal block using computer numerical control machining.
Before moving from the computer screen to start the physical machining process, he ran the program virtually. The blade went through the steps on the screen that Gonzalez had programmed, so he tried it on the table top CNC machine. While the programmed tool followed the pattern he had laid out, it didn't cut into the block.
Instructor Mike Cook, standing nearby, gave him some pointers about the millimeters of change needed for the cutting tool's positioning. Gonzalez accepted the advice and got back to his calculations.
"It's a learning experience," he said.
CNC machining is one of the advanced manufacturing skills Gonzalez and his 14 classmates were working on last week in a lab at TechWorks as part of the IGNITE program.
Starting in mid-April, the adult students spent two hours every weekday evening learning about things like safety, manufacturing processes, production, maintenance. The course of self-directed online lessons and hands-on experience using manufacturing equipment was completed Friday. Three high school seniors enrolled in the Waterloo Career Center also recently finished the IGNITE program, which offered a separate semester-long class for them at TechWorks also taught by Cook.
"There's 47 modules here, all of this is advanced manufacturing," said the instructor. Robotics, computer-aided design, hydraulics, pneumatics and electrical processes are among the manufacturing modules students are introduced to.
It's an initiative launched by Waterloo Community Schools, Hawkeye Community College, TechWorks, John Deere and Grow Cedar Valley. There are number of other participating companies, as well, including Doerfer, Iowa Laser, Kryton and Viking Pump. This spring's classes were the first use of the program in the state, but there's already interest in bringing it to other communities.
Mark Aalderks, an instructor at the career center, noted seniors were the focus of the high school program. The center plans to includes juniors next year.
"The whole hope of this program is to get them experience with pieces of equipment they will be using at TechWorks," he said. "And so it's a pipeline to getting those manufacturing skills to local manufacturing companies."
Gonzalez, of Cedar Falls, is hoping to get in that pipeline, as well.
"I've been laid off for 10 months," he said, from a customer service position with a manufacturing supply management company. Hawkeye contacted Gonzalez by email about the class, a connection he believes was made through his enrollment in the unemployment system. "I took the next step, and here I am," he said.
Wes James, president of the TechWorks campus, said the initial plan was to follow up the class with a work-based learning experience, such as an internship or apprenticeship. That isn't in place yet, but will be a part of future programs. While he noted that participants can't be guaranteed a job, "there's a number of candidates (from both classes) in the hiring process now."
James added, "The goal of our program was to tackle the workforce gap locally" as well as increase diversity and inclusion in manufacturing across the Cedar Valley. Some of the same problems exist across the country, which spurred development of the IGNITE program.
"This program was put together with a significant grant from the Department of Defense to a company called Amatrol," said James. The agency was responding to a "strong shortage of available workforce in the trades," he noted, that limits the U.S. military's ability to have the proper parts to maintain equipment during wartime.
The effort to boost manufacturing dovetails with what James called a "paradigm shift" in how the work is done. Manufacturing 4.0 – as it's been termed in Iowa – focuses on scaling up digital technologies in factories such as advanced robotics, additive manufacturing, augmented reality and more.
A Manufacturing 4.0 plan for the state was announced earlier this year by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Innovation Council. Jill Lippincott of the IEDA said it was created "to make sure that Iowa stays competitive in our global business economy." It is focused on technology adoption and utilization not only for large manufacturers but for small- and medium-sized companies.
Iowa's regents universities and community colleges, including Hawkeye Community College, are involved in the effort.
"Through this partnership, our goal is to identify opportunities with our small- to mid-size manufacturers throughout the state of Iowa," said Pam Wright, Hawkeye's director of business and community outreach. The college has been identifying solutions to increase manufacturing skills and available workforce, she added. It is looking at "where we can provide the greatest amount of support."
Technological advancement is often needed among companies not just in the manufacturing process but in its offices and interactions with suppliers.
"If you want to be in business and maintain your business and possibly grow, you're going to need to adopt these type of principles," said Wright.