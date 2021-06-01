Cedar Valley preparing for growth in advanced manufacturing with new training effort

Wes James, president of the TechWorks campus, said the initial plan was to follow up the class with a work-based learning experience, such as an internship or apprenticeship. That isn't in place yet, but will be a part of future programs. While he noted that participants can't be guaranteed a job, "there's a number of candidates (from both classes) in the hiring process now."

James added, "The goal of our program was to tackle the workforce gap locally" as well as increase diversity and inclusion in manufacturing across the Cedar Valley. Some of the same problems exist across the country, which spurred development of the IGNITE program.

"This program was put together with a significant grant from the Department of Defense to a company called Amatrol," said James. The agency was responding to a "strong shortage of available workforce in the trades," he noted, that limits the U.S. military's ability to have the proper parts to maintain equipment during wartime.

The effort to boost manufacturing dovetails with what James called a "paradigm shift" in how the work is done. Manufacturing 4.0 – as it's been termed in Iowa – focuses on scaling up digital technologies in factories such as advanced robotics, additive manufacturing, augmented reality and more.