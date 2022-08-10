Cedar Valley marching bands prepare for upcoming season

CEDAR FALLS — The Tigers marching band is getting set for the season. And while they’re keeping it simple, co-director Gerald Ramsey says it’ll be a show that’s easy to enjoy for parents and students alike.

Unlike other 4A schools, Ramsey said the Cedar Falls High School marching band focuses more on entertaining audiences than competing with others, which leads to a more laidback approach to their act.

“A lot of the 4A bands in Iowa do marching show competitions, and we choose to just go to one … and the rest of our performances are for the home crowd on Friday nights,” Ramsey said. “So we kind of build that show with our home crowd in mind (rather) than trying to do some ultra-competitive, cutting-edge kind of stuff.”

That’s the approach they’re taking in their 2022-23 show, titled “Millennial Mix Tape.” It’s a combination of songs from artists like Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Nirvana and Coldplay.

“We’re doing a rock ‘n’ roll show,” Ramsey said. “I think it’ll just be very easy for the home crowd to enjoy because everybody should recognize the music, and it should be fun.”

Participation is also high. Ramsey said around 135 students will showcase their skills at the UNI-Dome in Aug. 26’s home opener against Johnston.

The directors will be helped by their drum majors. The student leaders are at the marching band camp taking place this week.

One of them is Jenna Borwick. A senior, she started in marching band in her sophomore year and looks forward to the season with her friends and fellow drum majors Gabrielle Townsend and Ava Torres. This is her second year in the role, which she said is a departure from merely playing an instrument as they’re also leading students and working with directors to help create the final product.

“We just get to help the whole band figure out all the aspects of marching band, which is really fun. It’s not just set to one thing or just conducting. And I definitely learned a lot of leadership skills last year doing it, which I’m going to teach them, hopefully, and help show the band as well.”

With the challenges come rewards, and marching band has helped all three of them, with Townsend pointing out the life skills it develops – namely coordination and time management.

“A lot of people state that they wish they could play an instrument. It really helps with balancing your life,” Townsend said. “You have to practice your instrument while balancing school life and you have to go to football games while balancing everything else, and that’s a skill that’s really helpful.”

Along with the football halftime shows, the band will perform at the Iowa High School Music Association’s Marching Band Festival Oct. 8 at Dubuque Senior High School.

At Waverly-Shell Rock High School, 135 musicians signed up to play for the Go-Hawks’ marching band. According to band director Jim Vowels, they’re completely noncompetitive, and that approach proves fun for the students involved.

“If you’re going to compete … there’s several things that you’re judged on,” Vowels said. “So there’s all these parameters that are being judged upon. We kind of base ourselves just like the Panther marching band – or any college band – it’s about entertaining the audience. And so it is more laid back.”

Waverly-Shell Rock will perform two different shows during marching season. The first will focus on classic rock hits from the 1970s by bands like Fleetwood Mac and the Eagles. The second show debuts in October with two songs each from Bruno Mars and Dua Lipa. They’ll show off what they’ve practiced Aug. 26 when they play their home opener against Waukon.

At West High School, band co-director Jason Dobbs is aiming for the mid-90s in participation. As directors prepare for the 2022-23 season, they’ve settled on the show theme “Return of the Samurai.” With the theme comes a repertoire of Japanese-inspired songs, costumes and set pieces.

According to Dobbs, the directors landed on Return of the Samurai after listening to samples of the music from the different themes available to them. That was the one that stood out most, and they got to work on building around it.

“We’re going to try to evoke images of Fuji and samurai and Japanese culture during the show. Our costuming will be alluding kind of to samurai,” Dobbs said. “Our props in the field, pictures we have and that kind of thing.”

Last year saw bands return to play at games again after complications to the 2020 season surrounding the pandemic. Dobbs said that they have students coming back with some experience and they’re looking forward to utilizing their acquired skill.

“I’m excited that last year, we were able to have a marching band on the field and kids got kind of a taste of what marching band is and I think by the end of the season, they had a really good feeling about,” Dobbs said. “So that’s something we’re looking forward to building on this year.”

West High’s first home game is Sept. 2.

Meanwhile on the other side of town, East High School director Joelle Smith is expecting a smaller band without a color guard.

“It’s hard to say right now,” Smith said. “There’s always that unknown as to you send out all the information and you do what you can, but getting them in the door is kind of the hardest thing.”

However, what the band may lack in numbers it more than makes up for in enthusiasm – especially with the freshmen.

“They got a taste of what the show was like last spring, and they were really, really excited,” Smith said. “A lot of them, when I asked them how their summer went, they said, ‘boring.’”

This year’s theme for the Trojans is “City of Lights,” which will be inspired by Paris. French classical music will be played as part of the show, and the set pieces will also reflect the themes presented. It’s a production that Smith is eager to present at Memorial Stadium when the Trojans play as the home team against Wahawks in their first game of the season Aug. 26.

Out in Gilbertville, Don Bosco is likewise getting in on classical music for their show, “The Last Dance.” They also have a French composer represented with Camille Saint-Saens, along with Tchaikovsky and Andrew Lloyd Weber.

According to director Myron Mikita, the band will compete and play at the Five Seasons Marching Invitational in Cedar Rapids on Oct. 1 as well as the state marching band festival, the West Liberty Marching Invitational and Muscatine Marching Invitational, all on Oct. 8. Like Cedar Falls, East and Waverly-Shell Rock, their home debut is set for Aug. 26.