Cedar Valley marching bands finish strong at state festivals

Cedar Valley marching bands are in the final stretches of their 2022 seasons.

West, East and Cedar Falls high schools secured top marks Saturday at the Iowa High School Music Association Marching Band Festival at Dubuque Senior High School. They’ve all got one last half-time performance at their senior day football games, as well.

Don Bosco Catholic High School also performed well at several competitions Saturday, including the State Marching Band Contest in Cedar Rapids. Those marching band performances were their last of the year.

Waterloo marching bands continue to make strides in performances West and East High Schools took their instruments and color guards Saturday to the Bands Across the Prairie and the Five Seasons marching invitationals in Cedar Rapids.

Cedar Falls’ 128-member band landed a Division I rating, the highest given out, with its “Millennial Mixtape” show.

“I was very happy with how they progressed throughout the season,” said Director Gerald Ramsey. “By the time we started performing, we performed the way we usually performed.”

“It was a beautiful day, a great day for marching band in Dubuque. It’s a gorgeous field and visually very appealing and it was a lot of fun,” he added.

In closing, they brought a drum set out on the field. There were no props and all the visual enhancements were from the color guard.

“I was really happy with our performance. For all of the bands, my impression is that bands across the state are still coming out of the effects of dealing with COVID,” said Ramsey.

“I feel like I’m seeing the impacted numbers in the programs. Most bands are starting a bit behind. For us, I felt like we’re starting a bit behind where we normally are but the kids are working hard and reaching that achievement level that we want to be reaching each year.”

The final Cedar Falls home game is Friday.

West also was awarded a Division I rating for its “Return of the Samurai” show. Director Jason Dobbs said it’s not the first time the band has received it and it’s become a “real source of pride.”

“We had a productive week of practice, and had the chance to clean up certain spots in our show,” Dobbs said of his 90-member band. “And we heard comments from the judges last week, and made the necessary improvements.”

Among the components of focus were “solidifying” and being more consistent with the tempo, and “projecting” the music and visuals to the audience in a sizable arena. Emphasizing the “dynamic contrast” in the music, and overall technique were other key focuses for his group.

Its last performance is Oct. 21 at the home football game.

“It was like climbing the mountain, and seeing all the work we’d done from the top,” said Dobbs. “We’ve been practicing since August, and they all knew the show well enough that it was not just an exercise anymore, and now they could really perform and enjoy. We really emphasized that.”

Drum majors Joel Powell and Elijah Buehler also won the “Best Drum Majors” award at the ValleyFest Showdown competition Saturday at Valley High School in West Des Moines.

“The whole band was pumped about that, not just the drummers. They’ve been doing a great job all year,” said Dobbs.

Overall, the band received 10th place competing against some of the top schools in the state.

East’s 69-member band missed out on the Division I rating by less than a point, instead receiving the Division II rating. That “was the best they’ve performed all year,” said Director Joelle Smith.

Smith said consistently her group is either slightly above or below the Division I rating threshold.

“We did very well, and the kids made such tremendous improvements, which is why we do the competition the weekend prior” she said. “The judges all had wonderful things” to say about their show titled the “City of Light.”

In particular, a focus was placed on improving the footwork. Smith also “felt they really listened to each other.” In other words, no part of the band was ever “ahead or behind each other.”

“The adrenaline really kicks in for this competition. This is the peak of the season, and they get positive anxiety and it just leads them to do their very best,” said Smith.

Don Bosco had a successful Saturday at its three competitions.

Its 22-member band performed its “The Last Dance” show and got a Division I rating at the state festival. It went on to get first place awards at the West Liberty Marching Invitational and the Muscatine Marching Invitational.

“I am extremely proud with the way the kids performed at all three competitions, especially with as long as the day was. Many great comments were received from the judges,” said Director Myron Mikita in an email.

At the West Liberty and Muscatine competitions, Don Bosco was the only 1A band in the Class 2A competitions featuring much larger bands, Mikita said.

The band ended its season with a community performance Sunday on its home football field.

Other marching bands in the region that received a Division I rating at the state festival in Dubuque include Denver and Independence high schools. Nashua-Plainfield, Tripoli, North Fayette Valley and Sumner-Fredericksburg all received Division II ratings.