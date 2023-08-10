WATERLOO — The East High School marching band is bringing some heavy metal to football games this season, and not just the kind they blow into.

The show, directed by Joelle Smith, is called “Metal Mania” and features head-banging hits from Alice Cooper, Black Sabbath and a special arrangement of Metallica’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls” made just for the band.

“I’ve been looking forward to this one for a long time,” Smith said, and not just because of the style of music.

East High will be entering into the first-ever nationwide Metallica Marching Band Competition this fall. The band will submit a video of them performing “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” which will then be posted online for public voting.

High schools have the opportunity to win the Fan Favorite award based on the public voting, with a prize of $10,000 in band equipment.

The overall high school winner, who will be awarded $15,000 in band equipment, is first narrowed down by professional judges to five finalists. After that, the band Metallica will select the winner.

For such a unique contest to compete in, the band is throwing in some exciting twists for its Metallica feature.

“We’re going to have a whole separate rock band thing,” Senior Cyrus Guizar said. “We’re going to have three separate stages. There’s going to be a drum stage and two guitar stages.”

For the first half of the song, Senior Brayden Pederson will be on lead guitar while Guizar is on drums. In the second half, Guizar will take over on guitar.

“The final hurrah is this big shredding guitar solo that he is going to absolutely rip,” Pederson said.

While this year’s repertoire poses a bit of a challenge, Smith is looking ahead to a fun season.

“I’m just really looking forward to the show. It’s a little bit on the trickier side for music, but I think we can handle it,” she said. “I think they are enjoying it and I think they are looking forward to learning it.”

The band this year is made up of 80 ninth-12th grade students who are a healthy mix of skill levels.

“Our ninth graders are really strong. They’re getting it, and I think they’re having a good time so far,” Smith said. “I’ve got a great strong group of leaders that are encouraging and are doing, so far, a really good job of building some good relationships with those younger kids.”

On the second day of band camp on Tuesday, the group was working on marching fundamentals. Students split into smaller groups for a lot of the day, section leaders working on details with newer members to create more unity among the whole band.

During camp, Pederson, who is also the saxophone section leader, was reminded of his early days as an incoming freshman.

“It’s a lot different being able to think back and hearing a lot of things that freshman who are brand new here say. I’m like ‘I’ve said a lot of that stuff,’ and it’s making me think back,” he said.

“There’s a lot of passion coming in, which there wasn’t in the last couple years,” he added.

Aside from the Metallica contest, the band will perform at four home football games starting Sept. 1. It will also perform at the Bands Across the Prairie Invitational in Cedar Rapids Sept. 30 and the Iowa High School Music Association State Marching Band Festival at Memorial Stadium Oct. 7.

Across town, West High School is putting a celestial spin on things with its show “In the Stars.” It includes the songs “Rewrite the Stars” from “The Greatest Showman” and “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins.

According to director Jason Dobbs, the group is “going all out on the stars” and plans to have backdrops and color guard flags with images of the night sky along with choreography including a lot of poses pointing up to the stars.

Out of his band of 92 students, 62 of them are freshman or sophomores, meaning that there is a good chunk of younger students in the program this year. However, Dobbs said that the older students are stepping up as strong leaders.

“Our leadership team is setting an example and setting a culture,” he said. “They are knowledgeable but caring and enthusiastic at the same time.”

The band will perform at home football games starting Aug. 25. Other than that, it will go to the Linn-Mar Marching Invitational Sept. 23. The group will participate in both the Bands Across the Prairie Invitational and Five Seasons Marching Invitational in Cedar Rapids Sept. 30. West will close its season by hosting the state marching contest at Memorial Stadium, where the band will also be competing, and then going to Valleyfest in West Des Moines that evening.

The Cedar Falls High School marching band is also looking to the sky this year with its show titled “Jupiter Rising.” Coming off of doing rock and roll themed shows for the past few years, the band is mixing it up with a classical piece based on the music of composer Gustav Holst.

The show features different variations of the “Jupiter” movement from Holst’s orchestral suite “The Planets.” Director Gerald Ramsey said the first and last parts of the show resemble a drum corps version of the piece, while the middle section is more of a jazz waltz rendition.

The 143-member band ranging from sophomores to seniors is a good balanced mix of ages and skill level. “We’re doing a little bit of pandemic rebound still where our numbers are still down a little bit from where they used to be, but we’re heading toward normal again,” Ramsey said.

The band will perform at all Cedar Falls home football games, making their debut on Sept. 1. They will also appear at the state marching band festival in October.

Waverly-Shell Rock High School’s band is getting busy working 9 to 5 on a Dolly Parton-themed show for the first part of its season. Unlike the other high schools, the band does not compete, instead modeling after college bands and playing at just football games and parades.

As a result, it puts together two shows each year, one geared toward the parents and one toward the kids, as director Jim Vowels said. The second show will feature pop artists including Miley Cyrus and Lizzo.

“It’s a little more laid back because we’re not competing. Our goal we really want for marching season is to entertain the audience,” Vowels said.

One of the reasons the band chooses to not compete is to put less pressure on students who want to participate in multiple activities. Other than band camp and some select dates in August, the marching band doesn’t have any rehearsals outside of the school day.

“Waverly-Shell Rock is a big little school, so we share a lot of our students,” Vowels said. “One of our drum majors plays football, so he conducts the band in his football uniform. ... I feel like it’s a really good culture that we share our students with other things so they don’t have to choose with the time commitment.”

The band has 132 members this year, a higher number than usual as the band has been growing in recent years.

“Our talent level is really high. I’m really happy with the group that’s coming in,” Vowels said.

The band will have its first performance at the Aug. 25 home football game. Aside from football games, the group will perform at the Wartburg homecoming parade and football halftime show Oct. 14.

Over in Gilbertville, the Don Bosco High School marching band is putting together a show that captures all of nature’s elements titled “ELEMENTUM!” Under the direction of Myron Mikita, the show is meant to encapsulate the four elements – air, earth, water and fire. Their song selections include “How to Train Your Dragon” representing air, “Avatar – Part 3” representing earth, “Images of Water” representing water and “Through the Fire and Flames” representing fire.

The band is working with a new drill writer this year, Jack Frank, the director of bands at Mt. Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, which Mikita is excited for. The sixth-12th grade band will make its debut at the Dons’ home football game Sept. 7. It will play at three more home football games before participating in the state marching band festival, West Liberty Marching Invitational and Muscatine Marching Invitational all on Oct. 7.

Photos: 2023 Iowa Shrine Bowl Shrine Bowl 1 Shrine Bowl 2 Shrine Bowl 3 Shrine Bowl 4 Shrine Bowl 5 Shrine Bowl 6 Shrine Bowl 7 Shrine Bowl 8 Shrine Bowl 9 Shrine Bowl 10 Shrine Bowl 11 Shrine Bowl 12 Shrine Bowl 13 Shrine Bowl 14 Shrine Bowl 15 Shrine Bowl 16 Shrine Bowl 17 Shrine Bowl 18 Shrine Bowl 19