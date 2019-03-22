WATERLOO — An annual school supply distribution effort is expected to be scaled back as the Cedar Valley Jaycees take over leadership.
The Back to School Project, which has grown to help needy families across the region over the past 25 years, will “just focus on Waterloo-Cedar Falls for this year,” said Kelsey Hammer-Parks, chairwoman of the Jaycees committee responsible for organizing the event. “We’re determining how we’re going to do that,” she added, noting the group doesn’t want to “bite off more than we can chew.”
The organization will also narrow the age range served. “They did middle school,” noted Hammer-Parks. “As of right now, we’re going to just be doing elementary school.”
Over the years, the project has served 48,397 students, including those who received supplies for multiple years. Supplies were handed out to 3,496 children in elementary and middle school last summer.
But the project’s future has been in doubt since Waterloo residents Ruth and Larry Orth retired from heading the volunteer effort after that final distribution. In recent years, more than 200 people volunteered annually during the months leading up to it. The couple also received grants and other monetary donations from the community each year to purchase pencils, glue sticks, notebooks and various other school supplies.
Still, there was no clear successor to take the mantle from the Orths. The mammoth undertaking includes fundraising, purchasing, publicity, coordinating volunteers and more. It was a project they worked on year-round.
Larry Orth said one business approached them in the fall and was looking at coordinating purchase and distribution of supplies for two or three schools. He expects that group to get involved and work with the Jaycees.
“We seriously started looking at it in January,” Hammer-Parks said of the Jaycees Board of Directors. “We had a (Feb. 4) board meeting and we had a long discussion about whether we’d like to take this on or not.”
During the meeting, “I said I don’t want to have this program not exist,” she explained. As a result, Hammer-Parks agreed to head the committee organizing it.
“From there, we met with Larry and Ruth to help with the transition, and that was awesome,” she said. The first committee meeting will be held in a couple weeks, when more will be figured out about the process and timeline.
“We’re not going to be able to do it at the scale that Ruth and Larry did,” said Hammer-Parks. “We ultimately hope to get there. We don’t feel as much pressure because so many people in the community want to keep this up.”
Those interested in volunteering or donating to the effort can contact her by email at hammerparksk@waterlooschools.org. Information about volunteering and program details will be available on the Jaycees website at cedarvalleyjaycees.org.
“They’re going down pretty much the same pathway that we did,” said Orth, in terms of organizing the effort. The Jaycees already have Waterloo Warehousing on board to store the supplies. Additionally, the distribution will continue to take place at Lou Henry Elementary School.
“The exciting thing for us is that somebody is stepping up to help the kids,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.