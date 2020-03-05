Cedar Valley high school graduation rates down after several years on the rise

WATERLOO – Graduation rates at the Cedar Valley’s largest high schools have dipped after several years of increasing numbers.

The news comes this week as the state announced Iowa’s high school graduation rate, which climbed to a record high of 91.6% in the 2018-19 school year, according to the Iowa Department of Education. The department said the class of 2019 figure was up two-tenths of a percentage point from the 91.4% in the class of 2018.

After hitting a district record of 84.24% of students who graduated in four years in 2018, Waterloo Community Schools dropped to 82.91% in 2019 at its three high schools. Cedar Falls High School also dropped, from 96.83% in 2018 to 95.65% in 2019.

“While trends are never completely linear, this year’s scores are more evidence of our rising graduation rate trend,” said Waterloo Schools Superintendent Jane Lindaman. “And we are proud our graduation rates from our two comprehensive high schools, East and West, exceeded the state’s average graduation rate of 91.6%.”

In the spring of 2014, the Waterloo Schools district had a graduation rate of 74.18%. A year later, the district hit an all-time high of 80.3%. That happened again with the class of 2017, when 84.15% graduated.