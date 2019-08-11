CEDAR FALLS — Students on the field south of Cedar Falls High School Thursday lined up in rows and held instruments out in front of themselves.
With marching band co-director Kyle Engelhardt counting out the steps, they marched forward and then backward. They practiced changing directions, pivoting to the left and to the right. Engelhardt admonished the students to take even steps so they could avoid needing to catch up with their line.
“Remember the number one rule of marching band: Don’t look dumb,” he joked.
High school marching bands across the Cedar Valley have been working hard to make sure members know what they’re doing when it’s time to play at football half-times and in competitions this fall.
Week-long band camps wrapped up Thursday for Waverly-Shell Rock High School and Friday for Cedar Falls and Don Bosco high schools. At East and West high schools in Waterloo, marching camps got underway last week and will continue until Aug. 20. West’s full band started Wednesday, a week after their color guard, while East’s full band starts Monday following a week of drumline and color guard camp.
Cedar Falls and Waverly-Shell Rock have already gotten in their first performances, marching in the Des Moines parade Wednesday that kicked off the Iowa State Fair.
“It gives us a performance goal right away,” said Cedar Falls co-director Gerald Ramsey. “The focus of our Monday and Tuesday was to learn our show opener.”
The 10th- through 12th-grade band, which is expected to be about 180 students this year, is performing “Outside the Bachs — Classics Reimagined” for its eight-minute field show. Four classical melodies are updated with modern influences.
“It’s so cool,” Shelby Conditt, senior and drum major, said of the show. She noted that they are performing “In the Hall of the Mountain King” by Edvard Grieg in a rock style during one movement.
Junior Kallista Mohl, the band’s other drum major, said another movement will be “Fur Elise” by Ludwig van Beethoven in a salsa style. The show starts with “Toccata and Fugue in D Minor” by Johann Sebastian Bach — which the band had memorized for its Wednesday performance — and ends with Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5.”
“Everyone’s working really hard,” said Conditt.
“The sophomores are learning really fast,” added Mohl. The girls thought the band would have the first two movements memorized and be working on the third song by the end of camp.
Students work on music and learn fundamentals of marching during the camp. Memorizing the field show comes later. “We start that when school starts,” said Conditt.
Engelhardt said the camp was a good way to begin the marching season.
“I feel like we’re really starting to come together,” he said. “It seems like it’s going to be a strong group.”
The band will perform during Cedar Falls’ first home football game Aug. 30, one of five this year. It will also participate in the Iowa High School Music Association’s marching band festival Oct. 12, which will be held at Waterloo Memorial Stadium this year. Other area bands will be involved in that event, as well, including East and West high schools.
East director Joelle Smith is expecting to have “between 80 and 90” members in the marching band this year. Although marching is optional for ninth graders in Waterloo Community Schools, “this year we have quite a big group of freshmen who have indicated they have committed,” she said.
East’s show this year is “Dr. Jekyl and Mr. Hyde,” an original composition written for marching band. The show features more of a story line and Smith hopes “to get some on-the-field acting going.” The band will play at the first of five home football games Sept. 6 and in one competition besides the state festival.
West’s marching band “will be somewhere around 170” members this year, said co-director Danny Kleinheinz. Other directors include Luke Sanders and Jason Dobbs, who is new to the staff.
The band is playing music from “Aladdin,” drawing on both the movies and the Broadway musical. Their first of four home football games is Aug. 30. West will participate in the state marching festival, which it is hosting, and three or four competitions.
Waverly-Shell Rock’s band includes 125 students in grades nine through 12. Its first of four home football games will be Sept. 6. The band will also perform at the Wartburg College homecoming and in the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade. “We don’t do competitions, we do more a college-style show,” said Jim Vowels, who co-directs the band with Eric Stover.
The band performs two shows over the course of a season. The first show will include “Finesse” by Bruno Mars, “Lips are Movin’” by Meghan Trainor, and “Roar” and “Chained to the Rhythm” by Katy Perry. The second show will feature Disney music including “You’re Welcome” from “Moana,” “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story” and “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King.”
Gilbertville’s Don Bosco Catholic High School will perform “Letters From The Battlefront (A Patriotic Tribute)” for its show. Songs include a marching arrangement of “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa, a John Williams arrangement of “The Patriot,” “The Star-Spangled Banner” featuring an extended drum line and a choir made up of other band members, and “Letters from a Prisoner of War” by Randall Standridge.
Myron Mikita directs a small band, but said it “has grown from past years.” Their first of five home football games is Sept. 6. The band will also participate in the state music festival along with two competitions on the same day.
