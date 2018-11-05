CEDAR FALLS —- Students and their Families are invited to attend the Cedar Valley Family STEM Festival from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, 200 W. Fourth St.
The festival is free and open to the public.
The goals of the festival are to promote, inspire and engage youth in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) opportunities and to introduce youth and their parents to STEM careers.
Organizations throughout the state will feature interactive STEM exhibits and activities for all ages. Families can drive a robot, conduct amazing science experiments, and explore the medical fields.
The Cedar Valley Family STEM Festival is a community-wide partnership led by the Northeast Region of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, at the University of Northern Iowa, in partnership with Waterloo Community Schools, Cedar Falls Community School District, Cedar Valley Catholic Schools, Black Hawk County Extension and Outreach, Central Rivers AEA, Grout Museum District, Hawkeye Community College, John Deere, Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, Cedar Valley Society of Women Engineers, University of Northern Iowa and Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley.
Managed by Jeff Beneke, the Northeast STEM region is one of six Iowa STEM Regions guided by the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council.
