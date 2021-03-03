Cedar Valley educators have seen success in virtual and in-person learning

WATERLOO — For the past year, social distancing has been key to a safe approach in education as people deal with COVID-19.
As students returned to in-person classes last fall across the Cedar Valley, parents had the option of virtual learning for their children. Schools developed plans for those who were physically present to spread out and separate students in a way that minimized risks.
Post-secondary institutions similarly set up classrooms with more space, moving some learning online.
But Hawkeye Community College’s dental clinic, as a learning lab for future dental assistants and hygienists, has continued getting in the face of patients since reopening June 15.
To do it safely, students wear personal protective equipment, taking precautions that are largely the same as what they’ve always done.
Masks, hairnets and face shields are routine. An N95 respirator is necessary whenever they are exposed to aerosols, fine liquid droplets that can carry the coronavirus. That is particularly a risk when the air-driven tools used in the clinic are operating.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has long recommended the measures for dental workers.
Emily Boge, who oversees the dental clinic and is chairwoman of Hawkeye’s health sciences department, said the respirators are the only thing the clinic added to its requirements due to COVID-19.
“The CDC came out in 2003 with these recommendations,” she noted. Many health professionals didn’t fully implement the measures and the general public had little awareness of them. “So, I guess if there’s a silver lining that came out of COVID, it’s that people are paying attention to infection control.”
Other precautions are also taken before patients can be seen at the clinic, which is open to the general public.
When making an appointment, they go through COVID-19 pre-screening questions on the phone and again upon arrival at the clinic, where their temperatures are taken. The waiting room has been expanded, with patients sitting in chairs that are 10 feet apart. Patients are rescreened if someone who had been seen on the same day contacts the clinic about a positive test.
Boge said the dental program “basically hit a giant pause button” on its labs in March due to the pandemic. Classes began online March 23. When the Iowa Dental Board gave permission in June to reopen for the hands-on training “then we had solid clinics and labs” until July 9 followed by student testing for certification.
“I’m grateful we’re still able to be in clinics,” said Abbey Shroyer, who will graduate in May from the dental hygienist program.
She noted, though, that “it has been kind of challenging” to get as many patients for the students to work on. COVID-19 restrictions have kept students from other hands-on educational activities, including in some classes.
Online learning remains a challenge. “I think the Zoom classes have been the hardest,” said Shroyer.
She was relieved to have gotten vaccinated along with her classmates as essential medical workers.
“We’ll get our second round soon,” she said. “So, I’m pretty excited about being totally covered.”
It’s not only the dental clinic and labs where Hawkeye students have continued coming to campus for their learning. That has been important across all career and technical programs.
“What we’ve done is all of our hands-on courses have remained in-person,” said Dione Somerville, the college’s executive vice president. Classes that have moved to virtual learning during the past year have “always been more of the liberal arts, lecture-based courses.”
Hawkeye has embraced a “variety of options to meet the needs of all our students,” she noted. Those who are in person use masks and physical distancing. There are also hybrid classes, including both in-person and online. Other classes have been virtual when needed.
Some students are able to go completely to online learning due to life circumstances or concerns with COVID-19. So far this academic year, 17.5% of learning has been totally online.
At the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, 20% of classes are being taught fully online, which Associate Provost for Academic Affairs Patrick Pease noted is double the 10% typically offered. Fully in-person classes still account for 72% of the total with the remaining 8% in a hybrid format.
Physical distancing has also been important at UNI, with seating capacity currently reduced to 20% in classrooms. That has sometimes meant moving courses to larger spaces to accomplish this.
The Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools, the Cedar Valley’s two largest districts, have put in place and maintained a set of measures to ensure safety for in-person learning, as well. And many students in each district are learning remotely, but the number has decreased.
Waterloo Schools started the academic year with 2,800 of its 10,195 students in virtual learning. That number now stands at about 1,600, or just under 16%.
Cedar Falls Schools started with just over 900 of its 5,754 students learning virtually. Now there are 659 online students, which is about 11% of the total.
Changes have been made over time in how education is provided in both districts.
In Waterloo, students learn online through a curriculum created by Edgenuity aligned to district and state standards. They are also assigned to a district teacher, who initially was to have a weekly contact with them and be available for other needs.
Eventually, a number of live lessons each week started being taught by teachers because “there were some concerns with the level of engagement,” said Kingsley Botchway, executive director of human resources and equity.
For in-person instruction in Waterloo and Cedar Falls, students have begun going to special classes like music and art rather than having that teacher come to their classroom. Teacher-led after-school clubs are being allowed in Waterloo, as well.
Teachers in both districts work with students who are struggling to engage with online learning, but those who are falling behind are asked to transition to in-person learning.
Waterloo Schools has sent a letter to families whose children have attended online schooling less than 50% over the course of the year. Janelle Darst, a spokeswoman for Cedar Falls Schools, said “it’s really taken on a case-by-case basis” when a student is asked to return to in-person learning.
Both Hawkeye and UNI said students have remained successful despite the greater use of online learning.
Pease said “there is no doubt that many students have struggled during the pandemic,” but overall they did well in the fall semester based on grade point averages. “The average GPA for all students, as well as for new freshmen, was about the same during fall compared to pre-COVID GPAs.”
At Hawkeye, Somerville said a comparison of the average GPA this fall and the prior year shows “they really are in the same range.” More students did withdraw from classes, but the number of students on academic probation remained the same and those with unsatisfactory grades declined.
Both institutions have temporarily modified course policies and faculty have made changes accounting for difficulties students face related to COVID-19.
There has been a cost to all of the disruption related to supplies, equipment, additional staffing and more.
“All told, we spent a little over $2 million,” said Dan Gillen, Hawkeye’s vice president of administration and finance.
Pease said UNI spent $7.63 million on the new expenses. The university has also calculated lost revenues of $27.71 million due to such things as housing refunds, cancelled events and a decrease in enrollment.
State and federal aid has helped cover some of those expenses.
UNI received $3.81 million and Hawkeye got $1.7 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, half of which had to be used for direct assistance to students. Hawkeye also received about $85,000 in Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds and is seeking $350,000 from Federal Emergency Management Agency. Other money received by UNI includes $230,000 from the state Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, $250,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and $40,000 from Iowa Homeland Security.
More recently, another round of federal relief funding has been received by both institutions. UNI got $8.27 million and Hawkeye got about $4.5 million.
With the state and federal aid plus $11 million in expense reductions at UNI, Pease said the net financial loss from the pandemic has been $12 million.
Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools have incurred costs, as well, and received two rounds of aid through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund of the CARES Act.
Cedar Falls Schools expended $567,520 for COVID-19 related expenses between July and January, said Denelle Gonnerman, the district’s chief financial officer. Expenditures include protective items like PPE, hand sanitizer, sprayers and wipes. It also includes expenses like technology, internet access and providing leave allowed under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The district got $337,361 and $1.78 million in the two rounds of funding.
Waterloo Schools has spent “upwards of $2.5 million-$3 million” on technology and personal protective equipment since the beginning of the pandemic, said Botchway. The district received $2.6 million in the first round and $15.08 million in the second round of funding.
None of the school districts and post-secondary institutions will make changes in their operations for the rest of this academic year. They’re continuing to monitor the situation and develop plans for a new year next fall.
For some, decisions are starting to be made now about how classrooms will look and the need for online learning. That’s particularly true at UNI since some students will register for fall classes as early as March.
“We are planning to change our classroom spacing to 50% room capacity and keep other safety measures, such as increased airflow and enhanced cleaning, in place,” said Pease.
Darst said Cedar Falls Schools will continue to have a virtual learning option next fall.
The district has been approved as an online learning provider for students anywhere in the state and has been accepting applications for open enrollment. In addition, she said about 300 district students have expressed interest in continued learning online next fall.