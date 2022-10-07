Cedar Valley educators finalists for statewide computer science award

DES MOINES — Two area educators were recently named Prometheus Awards finalist by the Technology Association of Iowa

Waterloo Career Center teacher Kyle Kuhlers and Sarah Diesburg, an associate professor at the University of Northern Iowa, are among five people competing for computer science educator of the year.

The association is a statewide member-based organization that, according to its website, unites the technology community "by connecting leaders, developing talent, driving public policy, and fostering diversity and inclusion." Awards are given out in 15 categories that focus on businesses, individuals and communities.

Kuhlers has been teaching in the Waterloo Community Schools for the past four years at the career center and has nearly two decades of experience in education, according to a news release from the district. He was awarded the Gold Star Award for Outstanding Teacher earlier this year by the R. J. McElroy Trust.

“Teaching in Waterloo has changed my teaching and my perspective, kind of my whole thought process about education to be a lot more collaborative and a lot more business-engaged in the classroom,” Kuhlers said in the release. “My students interact with the graphic design students and the marketing students on projects, so it’s not just computer science – they’re getting to see and work with other students through cross curricular opportunities.”

Diesburg, who joined UNI's department of computer science in 2013, has previously been recognized by the association, according to her profile on UNI's website. She is the overall winner of the 2016 women of innovation award in the academic innovation and leadership category.

She was also awarded the designation of UNI Center for Educational Transformation Fellow for the years 2015-2017. Recently, Diesburg has been involved with an National Science Foundation-funded Computer Science for All initiative to train Iowa teachers to prepare and teach high-quality computer science courses.

Other finalists in the category are Dominic Audia, Iowa City Community Schools; Joel Bundt, MOC-Floyd Valley Community Schools; and Susan Wilson, Indian Hills Community College.

The Prometheus Awards ceremony will be held on Nov. 3 at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center, 833 Fifth Ave., Des Moines. The reception starts at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour, followed by the awards ceremony at 6 p.m.