DES MOINES – Cedar Valley dance teams competed last week at the Iowa State Dance Team Association State Championship.
Local teams claimed at total of 12 trophies, including two state championships for Grundy Center and Waverly-Shell Rock.
The results are as follows:
Cedar Falls
- Large School All-Male, Division 1 Rating.
- Class VIII Hip Hop, fifth place and Division 1 rating
- Class XIV Pom, Division 1 Rating.
Grundy Center
- Class V Pom, Division 1 Rating.
- Small School Hoopla, 1st Place & Division 1 rating.
New Hampton
- Class IV Hip Hop, 2nd Place & Division 1 Rating.
Union High School
- Class II Novelty, 4th Place & Division 1 Rating.
- Class V Hip Hop, 3rd Place & Division 1 Rating.
University of Northern Iowa
- Large School Pom, 3rd Place & Division 1 Rating.
- Large School Jazz, 3rd Place & Division 1 Rating.
Waterloo Columbus Catholic
- Class IV Hip Hop, 3rd Place & Division 1 Rating.
- Class VII Pom, 2nd Place & Division 1 Rating.
Waterloo West
- Class VIII Hip Hop, 4th Place & Division 1 Rating.
- Class XIV Pom, Division 1 Rating.
Waverly-Shell Rock Color Guard
- Class II Color Guard, Division 1 Rating.
Waverly-Shell Rock Dance Team
- Class XI Pom, 2nd Place & Division 1 Rating.
- Class VI Hip Hop, 1st Place & Division 1 Rating.
Valley Lutheran
- Class I Pom, Division 2 Rating.
Established in 1976, Iowa State Dance/Drill Team Association advocates for the sports of dance, drill team and color guard. ISDTA cultivates student growth in the art and athleticism of dance. For more information and to view a complete list of results, visit www.isdta.net.
