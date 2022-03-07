Cedar Valley colleges get creative in preparation for enrollment drop

The economic downturn of 2008 was felt almost immediately throughout the country, and in some places the effects linger, including in the American collegiate system.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Education, there’s been a growth rate of just 3.5% in the population between 2011 and 2020. Jared Seliger, president of Allen College in Waterloo, says the impact of slow population growth is already being felt at that institution in the form of enrollments, but he warns even greater problems are on the near horizon.

Great Recession

Starting in 2008, there was a decline in births with the arrival of the Great Recession, as financially burdened couples put off starting families while they weathered the economic troubles. And as the 18th anniversary of the recession approaches, institutions of higher learning will face what is being called the “enrollment cliff.” That is, the students who would otherwise be going to college in 2025-26 were never born, resulting in a drop in enrollments.

Seliger explained that as a result, institutions are going to get more and more competitive as they seek to draw as many students possible from the diminished pool.

“There’s just a fewer number of students out there, so colleges and universities are really going to get aggressive in terms of their recruitment and marketing tools,” he said.

However, while the staff at Allen College is concerned about the loss of students, they and other schools dedicated to professional training do have some insulation. As a school for training nurses and other health care workers, Allen can rely on there always being a demand from students looking for the niche form of education they’re offering, as opposed to multiple universities with similar programs and the same degrees.

Cause for concern

At liberal arts schools, the impending cliff is a cause for significant concern. This is especially the case in states in the Upper Midwest like Iowa. Rick Willis, vice president for student recruitment at Wartburg College in Waverly, says his school and others have had to think outside the box to draw more people in.

Tactics have included expanding their geographic markets to attract more students from outside their area.

“There are some states, not very many – probably maybe a half-dozen states in the country – that actually appear to have increasing numbers of potential college-bound students,” Willis said. “So obviously some schools and maybe Wartburg would be trying to establish a better market presence in some of those areas.”

Changes and additions to the curriculum have been another tactic, expanding their pools by recruiting from new demographics. New degrees in areas like exercise science have been established at Wartburg, and it has announced women’s wrestling and e-sports programs to potentially draw more people in. Adding master’s programs in different subjects also gives colleges like Wartburg a greater ability to enroll older students. Also, lower enrollment can be at least partially offset by high retention.

“I think the bottom line is no matter what strategy or combination of strategies we try to utilize, they’re all going to require that we are continually proving our value property,” Willis said. “So doing things that will improve the quality and outcomes for students that come here to allow us to compete in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”

Reaching out to an older demographic is something that’s being heavily utilized, as more people find themselves going back to college or starting later in life. According to the Lumina Foundation, approximately 38% of undergraduate students are adult learners over the age of 25.

Despite the shrinking overall number of younger students enrolling in higher learning, not all marketing and recruitment has been cutthroat. In one example, Seliger says Allen College has developed a relationship with Hawkeye Community College that serves to benefit both. There will still be students who want access the nursing program, but they first need to pass general education. In order to meet that threshold, Seliger and his team have been directing prospects to places like Hawkeye so they can later qualify for Allen.

“We all work together. This is such a great network of all the colleges in the state, and really the Midwest,” Seliger said. “And yes, we compete with one another for students, or whatever, but in the same regards, I can call… and have a conversation with them about ways that we can collaborate.”

The enrollment cliff is a cause for anxiety, but Seliger, Willis and others remain hopeful that creativity and resourcefulness will help them weather the impending storm.

