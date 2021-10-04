Cedar Valley bands take to the road for Saturday marching contests

WATERLOO — Three Cedar Valley high school bands took to the road Saturday to compete in marching contests.

East and West high schools headed to Cedar Rapids, performing in Bands Across the Prairie, an invitational at Prairie High School. West also competed in the Five Seasons Marching Invitational at Kingston Stadium. Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville participated in the West Marshall Marching Invitational in State Center.

East High came in sixth and West came in fourth out of six participating 4A bands in the Prairie contest.

“It was a really, really great experience,” said Joelle Smith, East director, noting the band “scored really well.” “There were a lot of nerves on the field, being this was our first contest in two years.” Competitions were not held last year as schools dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had to do a lot of work to get our last movement on the field,” she noted, during the past week. East is performing “The Samurai and the Maiden,” an original Randall Standridge composition. On Saturday, the students “were really focused and did a good job.”

But Smith said more work is ahead and there’s “definitely some refinement that we need to do for this week to make it strong.”

Jason Dobbs, West High’s co-director, said the Prairie contest went well. “We performed full renditions of the first and second parts of our show,” he said, “and then we performed about half of our third movement.”

The band is performing “Decomposers: Bach from the Grave,” based on the organ music of classical composer Johann Sebastian Bach.

“Something I liked about this show, they take you in and do a clinic right after with the bands,” Dobbs noted. Students got to watch a video of their performance with some feedback from event officials about what they did well and where improvements are needed. Some of the input they received was about “finishing our crescendos and doing our dynamics better” that became “a positive addition” to the Five Seasons show.

This was the second weekend of competitions for West and “consistently we’ve been in that fourth-place slot for all of our contests,” said Dobbs. The band got fourth out of five 4A high schools at Five Seasons, as well.

“We were up several points from our earlier (event), so I think again those things that we got the feedback on in the first show that helped to propel that,” he noted.

“As a band, something we need to work on for the next week is getting people to feel the pulse and keeping it consistent so we don’t slow down or speed up,” said Dobbs. That is a focus this week “along with learning the last half of the closer.”

Both contests had 17 bands in all classes.

Don Bosco was first out of two 1A bands at the West Marshall Marching Invitational and fourth overall out of six bands.

“We are performing our entire show now,” said director Myron Mikita. The band first played all of it at Don Bosco’s home football game Friday night.

The band is doing a Western-themed show called “Songs from the Saddle.”

All three bands will be performing at the State Marching Band Festival on Saturday, East and West in Waterloo and Don Bosco in Cedar Rapids. On Saturday night, West High will go on to the West Des Moines Valley Showdown and Don Bosco to the Muscatine Marching Invitational.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.