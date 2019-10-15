WATERLOO — Cold and wind presented some challenges Saturday for high school bands marching at Waterloo Memorial Stadium, but area directors said their performances went well.
A total of 15 bands participated in the State Marching Band Festival hosted by West High School, one of four that happened across the northern half of the state. Each band presented music and a field show that was eight minutes or less.
“We had a great, great weekend,” said East director Joelle Smith, performing the show “Dr. Jekyl and Mr. Hyde” in West Des Moines. The band achieved a Division 1 rating, something that had eluded members for the past two years, and one of its highest scores from judges in recent memory. Students in East’s 75-member marching band “were just elated with their Division 1,” she noted.
Division ratings from one to five awarded by judges at the state festival reflect the performance of individual bands, rather than how they compare to others. Division 1 and 2 ratings indicate superior and excellent performances, respectively.
West, Cedar Falls and Independence high schools also achieved Division 1 ratings.
“They did a really nice job. It was their best performances of the year,” West co-director Danny Kleinheinz said, despite the wind. The 155-member band’s show was “Aladdin,” based on the movies and musical.
“We earned a Division 1 in every category from all six judges,” said Kyle Englehardt, Cedar Falls co-director. “Just an outstanding performance in spite of some really cold weather and in spite of the strong winds.” The 170-member band’s show was “Outside the Bachs — Classics Reimagined,” featuring modern updates to four pieces of classical music.
“We got our 29th consecutive Division 1 rating,” said David Lang, Independence band director, also noting the cold and wind. “We had to perform without our props and without our plumes.” The band’s show is “Rise,” featuring music by Robert W. Smith, Katy Perry and Igor Stravinsky.
Other high school bands earning a Division 1 at the festival included Nashua-Plainfield, Crestwood, Decorah and Western Dubuque. Division 2 ratings were earned by Denver, North Fayette Valley, Oelwein, Sumner-Fredericksburg, West Delaware, Hempstead and Dubuque Senior high schools.
Other area marching bands performing in the Fort Dodge state festival included Aplington-Parkersburg High School with a Division 1 and St. Ansgar High School with a Division 2. South Tama County High School, performing in Cedar Rapids, earned a Division 2. Gilbertville’s Don Bosco Catholic High School competed in Cedar Rapids, as well.
East, Independence and West went on to compete Saturday night at the ValleyFest Showdown in West Des Moines. East got 12th and West got 10th among the largest schools, Class A. Independence got first in Class B.
“They did a nice job at Valley, their best performance this year,” said Kleinheinz of the West band. West got 12th overall among the 21 bands competing in all classes based on judges’ scores.
This was East’s first appearance at the highly-competitive event. Smith noted East was among the smallest bands competing in the largest class, where some of the biggest high schools had almost 200 members marching with them.
“That was a first for everybody and it was an eye-opening experience for everyone, including myself,” said Smith. She added that her band “did do a lot better” at the evening performance than at the state festival earlier in the day.
She called it “probably the best performance we put on almost all season. We really pulled it off well. It’s just difficult to compete down there.”
Independence received “a few outstanding awards,” said Lang, for hornline, marching and soloist along with its first-place finish. Sophomore Lauren Troutman was named outstanding soloist in Class B. In addition, the band got third overall.
“That was what we were hoping for,” said Lang, noting temperatures were hovering around the high 30s or low 40s. “Not the most fun conditions to be performing in, but they did a great job.”
Don Bosco went on to compete in the Wilton Festival of Bands and came in second among 1A bands. “Overall out of 15 bands, we placed ninth out of all the 1A and 2A bands,” said director Myron Mikita.
“I really thought that the students did an amazing job at Wilton,” he added, based on how young the band is. “I am very proud of how this band has improved over the course of this marching season.”
The Cedar Falls, East and Don Bosco marching bands will all perform one more time this season during home football games on Oct. 25. Both the West and Independence marching bands will be competing Saturday. Independence will be at the Waukee Marching Invitational and West will be at the Mid-Iowa Band Championships in Ankeny.
