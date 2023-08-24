CEDAR FALLS — The first day of school means lots of new.

The itinerary also includes lots of familiarity. Maybe that’s in the form of a favorite pair of socks to mark the day as summer break ends, or a routine breakfast consumed every day until winter break.

At Cedar Heights Elementary School, all 510 students and staff took part Wednesday morning in an annual tradition, gathering outdoors for the raising of the American and Iowa flags.

The kindergarten to sixth-grade students walk out the door single file and gather as part of a larger group — the youngest at the front — to meet the building staff, some off to the side and others immersed in the crowd.

They are greeted with claps, some wiping sweat from their foreheads on a day approaching 100 degrees with the humidity. But the focus is soon directed to the flags ascending the pole as patriotic music plays in the background. Hands over their hearts, they recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

“It’s about building those relationships from Day 1 until 180,” said sixth-grade teacher Mark Strassburg. “That’s what education is all about. The relationships lead to better learning and rapport.”

“All the kids have been very positive, respective and responsible to start out. It’s been refreshing,” he added.

A familiar face has become Tiffany Ahrens, a teacher librarian who greets the kids as they get out of a car or walk to the building.

“I get excited at the start of school as I did when I went to school as a kid,” said Terry Ahrens, teacher librarian. “I remember my fifth birthday being old enough to go to school in the middle of November and not being able to immediately go. There’s a lot of smiling and skipping. You can tell there are those who are excited to be here, but there are a few who’d rather not.”

Principal Tyler Ruane says the message to his staff was “we is greater than me. Each kid has a team of people supporting them. We are all about making sure they have a safe, supportive and fun learning environment where everyone is valued.”

Welcome back

Superintendent Andy Pattee and his cabinet introduced themselves for five minutes to staff Monday and Tuesday at all the schools with donated Scratch cupcakes.

“We are Cedar Falls because of our staff. They make us a special place,” he said. “You can feel them wanting to get into buildings and get ready.”

He said Cedar Falls Community Schools is in a good place with its staffing and in a similar spot compared to last year.

All of its teaching positions, 460.68 full-time equivalents, are filled. When it comes to the approximately 980 total employees of the district, about 98% of positions are filled. Bus drivers, food staff, secretaries, paraeducators and custodians are among those numbers.

“Like all businesses and industries, it’s become harder to fill positions,” he said. “It’s not getting easier, and there are fewer people who are looking for any roles. But we get a pretty good number of qualified applications for all positions. I’m very confident in saying that.”

Official enrollment isn’t announced until October, but his staff will have a good idea in a few weeks where things stand.

For now, Iowa’s newly adopted private school voucher law means as many as 40 to 50 Cedar Falls students opened up education savings accounts, he said. Open enrollment is another factor, as a fairly new law allows any family to enroll their children in a district they don’t live in.

“We always have more students open enroll into our district than those open enroll out,” he said.

There’s been little impact even though he said Cedar Falls junior high schools have been at classroom capacity the last couple of years and kindergarten hit its mark in April. But he noted siblings of students already enrolled are given an exception.