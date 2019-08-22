WATERLOO — Staff returning to the Waterloo and Cedar Falls school districts Wednesday to prepare for the start of classes were reminded of the important ways they need to support and guide the students they’ll encounter every day.
School starts Monday in the two districts, but all-employee assemblies were held at Waterloo’s West High School and at Cedar Falls High School as teachers and other staff got back on the job. That includes about 1,745 people in the Waterloo district and around 900 in the Cedar Falls district.
Nationally-recognized speaker Kevin Honeycutt helped welcome back Waterloo employees, encouraging them to recognize the unique needs of their students.
District officials also unveiled a new logo and tagline of “Waterloo Schools, Unfolding Futures.” It replaces “Global Thinking, Limitless Choices.”
Superintendent Jane Lindaman noted that the logo change coincides with the start of a new five-year strategic plan for the district. Last spring, staff, students, and community members worked on the logo and tagline with the help of a marketing company.
“It’s been a decade that we had our old logo,” she said. “We’ve chosen a new tagline that identified what we’re doing.”
Honeycutt is a former public school art teacher who speaks around the country and works as a technology integration specialist for a Kansas educational service center. He is also a school board member in Inman, Kan.
His talk drew on childhood experiences as a student and years working as a teacher. Honeycutt grew up poor in a family that moved very frequently. Such circumstances put him at greater risk of not graduating than some of his peers.
He offered insights about students who are like him as well as other children who look different or unique in the classroom, calling them “unicorns.” Some of those students may have conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Honeycutt emphasized the impact teachers and other staff can have on such children.
“Teaching is non-invasive brain surgery,” he told the audience. “Do no harm.”
It was his talk about student unicorns that first got Lindaman’s attention.
“I had heard him years ago and I just remembered his message about unicorns,” she said. “I just knew he would bring a great message and inspire us to start the new year.”
Cedar Falls Superintendent Andy Pattee emphasized the influence teachers and other staff have over students, as well.
“Small words can have a big impact,” he told district employees. “It’s so important that we understand that.
“You are a child’s champion, you are a child’s role model,” added Pattee. “These kids really do look up to you.”
Peet Junior High teacher Melanie Wirtz said the event was a good kick-off to the school year.
“We’re ready for an amazing year in Cedar Falls, absolutely,” she said. Wirtz saw the event as an opportunity to “bring unity among the staff and know we’re all there with one common goal: to support all of our students’ learning.”
