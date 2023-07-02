WATERLOO — Mediacom Communications announced the selection of recently-graduated seniors Lejla Mehmedovic of Cedar Falls High School and Karina Quetzecua Rubio of Waterloo East High School as recipients of the company’s World Class Scholarship program. The $1,000 scholarships recognize the students for excellence in leadership and academics.
Cedar Falls senior Lejla Mehmedovic was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Mediacom.
Karina Quetzecua Rubio of Waterloo East High won one of 60 $1,000 scholarships from Mediacom.
This year marks the 22nd consecutive year Mediacom has funded World Class Scholarships for students who live in areas where the company delivers high-speed broadband and digital video services. Mediacom annually selects 60 graduating seniors who each receive scholarships to support their post-secondary education.
Photos: 2023 Sturgis Falls Parade
Sturgis Falls 1
Children cover up from the rain on a parade float during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 2
A woman shields herself from the rain on a parade float during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 3
The Cedar Falls Dance Team performs during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 4
Spectators grab their umbrellas as rain begins to fall during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 5
Children cheer during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 6
People watch as the Cedar Falls High School class of 1978 float rolls down the street during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 7
The Iowa Irish Fest float during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 8
The Waterloo Trampoline & Tumbling Center float during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 9
The 2nd Marine Aircraft Band performs during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 10
A large American flag is carried during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 11
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green waves to the crowd during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 12
NASA astronaut Raja Chari and his wife, Holly, wave to the crowd during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 13
NASA astronaut Raja Chari watches from the crowd during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 14
The Cedar Falls women's rugby team waves to the crowd during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 15
The Cedar Falls Municipal Band performs during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 16
The Cedar Falls Lions Club “Bicycle Built for 10” during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 17
The Cedar Falls High School class of 1968 rolls down the street during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 18
The University of Northern Iowa Horizons Band Performs during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 19
The Holiday Hoopla float during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 20
Kids wave as they walk in the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 21
Kids wave from a parade float during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 22
The Union Missionary Baptist Church Crusaders march in the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 23
Classic John Deere tractors are driven down the street during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 24
A Cedar Falls Pickleball Club member hits a ball during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 25
Team Ninja U members wave during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 26
The Grout Museum float during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 27
Ominous clouds hang over the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade route in Cedar Falls on Saturday. A later overnight storm caused hail damage for some in Black Hawk County and the surrounding area.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 28
Captain America gives high fives during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 29
The 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 30
University of Northern Iowa cheerleaders wave during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 31
University of Northern Iowa's TC and TK wave during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 32
The Cedar Falls High School class of 1993 float during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 33
The Cedar Falls Public Library float during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.