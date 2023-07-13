Virtual school program discontinued in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools will no longer offer its virtual campus after seeing a drastic decline in interest.

The Board of Education on Monday approved ending the program. Enrollment went from more than 900 students during the 2020-21 school year and the height of COVID-19 pandemic to close to 500 students in 2021-22, and then to only 60 students in 2022-23.

Despite the termination, the district will continue to offer multiple virtual secondary level courses to meet needs such as accelerated learning and additional subjects of interest.

The Department of Education approved Cedar Falls Schools’ full-fledged pre-K–12 virtual campus program for the 2020-21 school year and was deemed an online education provider open to enrollment from any student in the state. But it never took off like officials expected.

Superintendent Andy Pattee told the board its offerings were high quality, but larger programs such as those from Sioux City, Dubuque, Des Moines and Iowa City were either more established or could survive because of a larger pool of students.

The Cedar Falls district initiated a task force to explore virtual options in 2018 after passage of a bill in the Legislature that eliminated a cap on students enrolled online. It offered its first online courses in 2019. The pandemic accelerated the development of its virtual options.

As a result of the change in direction this upcoming school year, Pattee said, any staffing unneeded for virtual options will be reassigned to traditional teaching in classrooms, and that there will no reduction in full-time equivalents.

