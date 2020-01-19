Cedar Falls to acquire propane buses for first time

CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls Board of Education approved the purchase of four new school buses for the 2020-21 school year. They buses will be the first in the district to run on propane instead of diesel fuel.

“They’re certainly more environmentally friendly and it’s very exciting. It’s going to be the first time we’ve actually had propane-running buses,” said Superintendent Andy Pattee at the Monday night board meeting.

The buses also will be the first to have seatbelts.

Bids for the four buses were approved for a total of $433,226.

They include two transit buses, with a total of $226,688, from School Bus Sales in Waterloo. They will replace two 84-passenger buses, a 2004 and 2006, which will be traded in by the district.

Every even-numbered year, the district exchanges two buses, and three buses during odd years to ensure no bus in the fleet reaches 16-18 years old.

Bids for two 65-passenger conventional buses, also from School Bus Sales, were approved in addition to the 41 buses from last year. One will cost $99,655 and the other, which has a wheelchair lift, will cost $107,279.