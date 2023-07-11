CEDAR FALLS — Superintendent Andy Pattee's salary will grow by more than 3% to $223,633 for the next year.

The Board of Education was unanimous in its raise Monday for Cedar Falls Community Schools' chief executive officer as part of a three-year rolling contract that’s renewed and takes effect July 1 every year.

His salary went from $216,426 to $223,633, a 3.33% increase. The new pay rate is part of a 2.95% overall boost in compensation from $295,070 to $303,782.

Pattee has seen his salary rise in prior years and it is now 24.24% higher than the base salary of $180,000 he received when hired in 2013. Jeff Hassman, board president, said the latest hike follows an evaluation of Pattee's performance. The amount given will help Cedar Falls Schools remain competitive with similarly sized and neighboring school districts.

Pattee's salary had been the second highest of the nine Cedar Valley district superintendents in the 2022-23 school year, according to a document provided by Denelle Gonnerman, chief financial officer. It was fourth lowest of 11 similarly sized school districts when comparing enrollment.

“Thank you. I’m very humbled and humbly appreciative of the work the board does,” said Pattee. “It’s my privilege and honor to serve the students, community, staff, and the board of the Cedar Falls Community School District.”

Pattee will also receive an $11,000 403(b) tax-sheltered annuity retirement contribution and a $3,500 car allowance in addition to other standard district benefits, like health insurance – all of which remain unchanged, Hassman said.

He said the board was “happy” with the superintendent's performance while meeting in closed session last month.

"We're competitive with other districts as we look to them as benchmarks and are appropriately compensating him for doing a fine job for our district," said Hassman.

Last winter, Pattee applied for and was one of two finalists for Central Rivers Area Education Agency’s chief administrator position. Joel Pedersen, the other finalist, was chosen for the job.

Hassman denied having concern about Pattee leaving when asked about his Central Rivers application after the meeting. And the superintendent said it was the only other job he pursued.

“My family could have stayed in Cedar Falls and it was the opportunity to have a larger impact while working with multiple districts across multiple counties,” said Pattee. “My primary focus is here in Cedar Falls and our strong educational excellence. I couldn’t be more proud.”

For comparison, Central Rivers' chief administrator salary is $240,000 for a job serving more than 63,500 public and private school students across 18 counties. Cedar Falls has an enrollment of about 5,700 students.

There are a range of salaries for recently hired superintendents in eastern Iowa based on district size. The Cedar Rapids Community Schools, where more than 16,000 students are enrolled, is paying a $305,000 salary during the first year, according to board documents. The Independence school district, with about 1,400 students, set a salary of $170,000, board minutes show.

Jared Smith, superintendent of Waterloo Community Schools, was paid a salary of $215,000 when starting in his position a year ago. His salary hasn't been set yet for the next year. The district has about 10,000 students.

All other Cedar Falls Schools' administrators saw their salary and benefits increase by an average of 2.84% last month.

“We’re very lucky,” said Hassman after the meeting. “It’s unusual to have a superintendent of his stature and who’s had his tenure.”