CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education Monday extended Superintendent Andy Pattee’s three-year contract and approved a 2.53% increase in his salary and benefits.
His salary for the next year, retroactive to July 1, is $198,600 — a $2,657 increase. Pattee was paid $195,943 during the fiscal year that just ended, as well as in the year before that. Last year he asked that his pay not be increased.
The board met in closed session before its regular meeting as part of the members’ evaluation of the superintendent. They also met with him in closed session last month. The total package increase was the same percentage boost received earlier by Cedar Falls Community Schools’ administrators and teachers.
Several board members expressed thanks to Pattee for his work in the district.
“We feel confident that this year you led us into a successful bond issue,” said board president Joyce Coil. Voters approved a $69.9 million bond issue June 25 to build a new high school with more than 65% in favor.
Board member Jenny Leeper praised the “progressive and innovative things we’re doing as a district” under Pattee’s leadership. Because of that, she added, students are “going to have experiences a lot of kids aren’t going to have” in other districts.
“The work that you do within the district to build collaboration is amazing,” board member Sasha Wohlpart told the superintendent.
Pattee pointed to district employees in responding to those comments. “It’s just an honor to be here and we have the best staff,” he told the board.
The superintendent receives the standard district administrative benefits package, which includes health insurance, and a $3,500 car allowance. He had led Cedar Falls Schools since 2013.
Last month, the 21 other building and district administrators received a 2.53% average total salary package increase. In April, teachers and other staff represented by the Cedar Falls Education Association received the increase in wages and benefits.
Other district employees received bigger percentage increases in their wages and benefits. Custodial and skilled trade staff represented by the Chauffers, Teamsters and Helpers Local 238 saw a 2.8% increase and staff represented by the Cedar Falls Education Support Professionals got a 3.9% increase. Food service employees represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2749 are in the midst of a multi-year contract ending next year.
In other business, the board set a Sept. 9 public hearing on issuing approximately $10 million in bonds that will be repaid with revenues from the district’s 1% sales tax receipts.
“This is the first phase of the first step for construction of the high school building,” said Pattee. In total, about $43 million of the project will be funded with bonds repaid by sale tax revenues while the rest will be funded with $69.9 million in bonds repaid through higher property taxes. The earliest ground work could be done is next spring, said Pattee, with the building completed in four to five years “depending on when we can bid” the project, he noted.
