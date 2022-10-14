Cedar Falls students to open for KC concert

CEDAR FALLS — Music has been a part of Samuel Bailey’s life for as long as he can remember.

It started with the sixth-grader banging on random piano keys. It has led to him being a part of a group of Cedar Falls Community Schools’ students who will perform at a conference for educators dedicated to creative music and movement.

The American Orff-Schulwerk Association Conference will be held in Kansas City, Mo., the first week of November. As the opening act, students from Cedar Falls will sing, play percussion and instruments, dance and wear costumes. Bailey will play the bass bar accompanying the xylophones in one song, using percussion to sound out words.

Bailey, who goes to Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School, is one of 49 students from all seven Cedar Falls elementary schools who will take part in the AOSA conference concert. According to Aaron Hansen, the music teacher heading the performance, Cedar Falls received an invitation in 2019 to perform in the 2020 show. Then COVID hit. However, AOSA promised the schools slated to perform would be invited back.

“One of my friends, he was doing this, but then COVID happened and he wasn’t able to do it so he was sad,” Bailey said. “And it’s just fun doing this – instruments together, singing – it’s just fun.”

The previous three times Hansen was part of the concert – in Omaha, Milwaukee and St. Louis – he was at Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools. Managing it for Cedar Falls Schools brings new challenges.

“So this has been a very different experience because I didn’t have six other buildings to deal with and five other teachers, so it was just me,” Hanson said. The other teachers involved in the production are Katie Kaddatz, Shelley Droe, Kim Kranz, Lindsay Marks and Amanda Bridges-Kramme.

“Our parents have been wonderful, they get kids out every Wednesday on our early-out day and all the teachers get here, so it’s really been a collaborative effort,” he added.

The students for the 2020 show have moved to higher grades, so a new batch of young musicians started practicing last year in fifth grade. Over the last year they’ve had to learn new instruments and styles of playing. For Lincoln Elementary student Emma Myers-Perez, it’s been a fun experience.

Like Bailey, a former classmate, music has always been part of her life. She plays piano and would make up songs when she was younger, but the preparations for Kansas City have served to expand what she can do.

“It’s actually pretty cool. I love music. I do all kinds of stuff … but I’ve never really done xylophone, percussion or that kind of stuff as much,” Myers-Perez said. “So it’s kind of interesting, because it’s kind of new to me.”

The students will showcase what they’ve learned in a 4 p.m. Nov. 2 performance at Aldrich that is open to the public. They leave the next day for Kansas City.