Cedar Falls student attends summer music academy

Kristen Engelhardt

Kristen Engelhardt studied this summer at Birch Creek Music Performance Center in Egg Harbor, Wisconsin.

 CEDAR FALLS — Kristen Engelhardt spent two weeks this summer studying at Birch Creek Music Performance Center in Egg Harbor, Wisconsin.

The Cedar Falls High School student was among more than 40 musicians from throughout the country to attend the Jazz I session at this prestigious academy. Its unique mission is to provide intensive, performance-based instruction to promising young musicians by immersing them in a professional, mentoring environment.

Students are taught by nationally known performers and educators. They are given the opportunity to hone their technical skills and learn firsthand all the aspects of life as a professional musician. During their two-week residency this summer, students attending the Jazz I session performed eight concerts alongside their teachers in front of paying concertgoers.

