Cedar Falls Show and Shine postponed
George Shimek and an American Bantam car at last year's Show and Shine.

CEDAR FALLS -- Community Main Street and the Downtown Show and Shine committee had planned on lining Main Street with classic and beautiful cars of old and new on May 3. but due to the current COVID-19 climate they decided to postpone the show to September.

Registration will open for the new date on Aug. 1 for the schedyuled Sept. 13 show from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information and registration details, go to www.communitymainstreet.org.

