CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls High School continues to see a majority of students taking college credit courses.
The school offers three choices to earn college level credits through the Senior Year Plus program that serves as an umbrella for a variety of programs designed to provide high school students access to courses that have the potential to generate college credit. Options at CFHS are Advanced Placement, concurrent enrollment and Post Secondary Enrollment Options.
Cedar Falls High School Principal Jason Wedgbury gave an update on enrollment in the Senior Year Plus program at the school board meeting last week.
This year there are 80.2% of students taking at least one of the options, compared with 81.4% last year.
“We’re holding steady specifically in the last three years, prior to that we were hovering under 80% of our students who were involved in these three options,” Wedgbury said.
The Advanced Placement courses, run by the AP College Board but taught by Cedar Falls teachers, appear to be the most popular.
Wedgbury said enrollment in AP courses continues to increase with 34% of students taking the courses during the 2018-19 school year, 32% in 2017-18 and 27% in 2016-17.
“I would claim that to be our most rigorous coursework we offer in the high school,” he said. “If you look over the last five years, we’ve had a dramatic increase in the number of students enrolled in those courses and the number of exams the students are taking.”
Their pass rates for exams range from 87-92% across the board, and if we’re in the 90s, that’s fantastic,” he said.
Generally, AP classes are taught by teachers in the Cedar Falls school district.
Concurrent enrollment classes are offered through a contractual agreement with Hawkeye Community College. Formerly known as a dual credit course, the classes are taught by qualified Cedar Falls teachers who are trained to teach Hawkeye curriculum at the high school.
“That provides us a huge resource and advantage to be able to offer that curriculum,” Wedgbury said.
Last year, a total of 111 students took oral communications, statistics and composition II, which are the three most common college transfer credits in this area.
Post Secondary Enrollment Options, or PSEO classes, are university courses offered to high school students on the UNI campus.
The program is available to eligible juniors and seniors as well as freshmen and sophomores who are identified as gifted and talented according to the school district’s criteria and procedures.
Last year, 29 of these courses were taken by Cedar Falls students.
