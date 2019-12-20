CEDAR FALLS — Student enrollment continues to increase at all levels in the Cedar Falls Community Schools.
A total of 5,523 students are attending kindergarten through 12th grade in the district’s 10 schools as of the official count Oct. 1. That is 122 more students than Oct. 1 last year, when officials released their official enrollment numbers.
“We anticipated that we would have an overall increase,” said Cedar Falls Schools Superintendent Andy Pattee.
Elementary school enrollment of 3,017 accounts for an increase at Aldrich, Hansen and Orchard Hill. Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School, with a capacity of 640 students, enrolled 389 this year, which is 45 more than last year. Enrollment grew by six students at Hansen and 32 at Orchard Hill.
Enrollment grew by another 70 students at the junior high level and 40 at Cedar Falls High School.
“Projections have shown that we’re going to continue to grow,” Pattee said, noting 5- to 10-year projections show an increase of 800 to 1,000 students.
Pattee attributed the increase to housing, business and industry development in Cedar Falls.
Southdale had 21 fewer students than a year ago, while Lincoln had 24 less and North Cedar saw a drop of 23 students.
“We have areas that see an increase one year and decrease in another,” Pattee said. “There’s always some variance from year to year, so we try to look at the overall trend line.”
Space continues to be an issue at the secondary level as the district continues to swell. A two-classroom portable building was moved from Southdale this summer and installed at the high school. Another portable building sits at Peet.
Combined enrollment at Holmes and Peet junior highs totaled 1,326 while the high school had 1,180 students. The high school added 40 students this year and the two junior highs increased by 70, with 42 more students at Holmes and 28 at Peet.
These figures will be used to determine per-pupil state aid for next school year.
