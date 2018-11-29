CEDAR FALLS — Custodial and skilled trade staff exchanged wage proposals with Cedar Falls Community Schools’ administrators Wednesday as they opened contract negotiations.
“We are proposing $1.25 (hourly pay increase) across the board for all current employees plus the base wage for all positions,” said Dan Macdonald, business agent for Chauffeurs, Teamsters and Helpers Local 238. The district’s initial bargaining position was a 10-cent hourly increase.
The contract, which covers 49 people, would go into effect July 1. It covers various custodial positions, groundskeepers, delivery drivers, laundry workers, warehouse workers, plumbers, painters, carpenters, technicians and electricians. Current hourly base wages range from $14.01 to $19.04, depending on position.
“Typically, we don’t open negotiations with the Teamsters until the first quarter of the year,” Adrian Talbot, the district’s director of human resources, said during the public exchange. That allows officials to hear the governor’s proposed increase in supplemental state aid for school districts and get information about medical insurance rates for the next year. But the two sides decided to get a jump on talks this year to take advantage of the expertise of Doug Nefzger, director of business affairs, who will retire Jan. 31.
At this point, said Talbot, officials are assuming no increase in state aid, which would still mean more funds than the current year due to increased enrollment. “We actually would receive about 1.85 (percent) new money,” he said, under that scenario. In addition, “we’re assuming a 5 percent increase on insurance.”
Because of changes to the state’s public employee bargaining laws in 2017, insurance rates are no longer part of the negotiations process. They continue to be a determining factor in setting employee wages, though.
The union’s current one-year contract was settled following mediation. Other employee groups, including the Cedar Falls Education Association and the Cedar Falls Education Support Professionals, also have one-year wage agreements that will need to be negotiated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.