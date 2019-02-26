CEDAR FALLS --- An informational session and school tour on Thursday will allow community members to learn more about space and facility needs at Cedar Falls High School.
The event, put on by the Cedar Falls School Districvt, starts at 6 p.m. in the high school's cafeteria. It will include information on the school's current facilities, district enrollment projections and the board's efforts to address the needs to date, followed by a school tour. Attendees will be able to ask questions and provide their feedback to district administrators and board members.
School officials said enrollment at Cedar Falls High School has increased in recent years. Current school district projections indicate the school will be over capacity by the start of the 2019-20 school year. The district also projects total enrollment throughout all schools will grow by more than 1,000 students over the next decade.
Following the informational session, there will also be a Cedar Falls High School Band Concert, starting at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium.
