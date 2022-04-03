Cedar Falls Schools, teachers begin bargaining on new contract

CEDAR FALLS — Base wages in the Cedar Falls Education Association contract would grow by $550 under an administration proposal, but the union is seeking a $1,000 increase. Cedar Falls Community Schools held an initial bargaining session Thursday in negotiations for the 2022-23 contract, which will go into effect July 1. The Education Association made its initial offer March 3. Both proposals include advancing staff on the salary schedule for another year of experience.

Adrian Talbot, executive director of human resources, said the district would raise the base wage to $35,289, a 3.06% increase. That amount is used to generate annual pay rates on the salary schedule. The union’s proposal is a 4.31% increase. A total of 467 full-time equivalent teachers, guidance counselors, librarians and instructional coaches are represented by the association. Actual current starting pay for teachers new to Cedar Falls Schools with a bachelor’s degree and zero to three years of professional experience is $42,578. Pay at the top of the salary schedule for those with a master’s degree plus 45 credits is $86,896.

The district is also proposing to add $550 to the wage generator base for athletics/activities and department chairpersons. Addtionally, the offer includes a pay boost for assistant coaches. Between salary increases and insurance costs, which aren’t part of the bargaining process, the total package increase would be 3.39%. The union proposal includes reinstating language on hours and leaves of absence that was previously removed from the contract and making some revisions to those articles. Requested changes relate to absences for medical and dental appointments, breavement leave, and emergency leave.

