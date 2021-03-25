Cedar Falls Schools, teachers $250 apart on annual wage boost in initial bargaining

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools and the union representing teachers had a $250 gap in initial bargaining on a base salary increase.
The administration on Tuesday proposed a $400 increase to the annual base pay of $34,224. In an earlier session, the Cedar Falls Education Association proposed a $650 boost to the base.
Both proposals would include advancing staff on the salary schedule for another year of experience. Negotiations are for a contract that will go into effect July 1.
A total of 456 teachers, guidance counselors, librarians, nurses and special resources staff are represented by the association. Actual current starting pay for teachers with a bachelor’s degree and zero to three years of professional experience is $42,025. Pay at the top of the salary schedule for those with a master’s degree plus 45 credits is $85,699.
The association’s proposed salaries would be a 3.43% total package increase.
The district’s offer “represents a 2.77% salary increase,” said Adrian Talbot, executive director of human resources. It also includes a bump in other base wages for the head basketball and wrestling coaches, department chairpersons, and extra curricular activities/athletics. He noted that total package increase rises to 2.98% with the addition of growing insurance premium costs.
Other proposals by the association are to reinstate several articles removed in past years from the contract that are about the service year, hours and leaves of absence. At least some of those were moved from the contract to an employee handbook.
District officials proposed a single-year settlement. The association proposed a five-year agreement through June 30, 2026. It would include a provision to reopen the contract for salary negotiations each year.