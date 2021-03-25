Cedar Falls Schools, teachers $250 apart on annual wage boost in initial bargaining

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools and the union representing teachers had a $250 gap in initial bargaining on a base salary increase.

The administration on Tuesday proposed a $400 increase to the annual base pay of $34,224. In an earlier session, the Cedar Falls Education Association proposed a $650 boost to the base.

Both proposals would include advancing staff on the salary schedule for another year of experience. Negotiations are for a contract that will go into effect July 1.

A total of 456 teachers, guidance counselors, librarians, nurses and special resources staff are represented by the association. Actual current starting pay for teachers with a bachelor’s degree and zero to three years of professional experience is $42,025. Pay at the top of the salary schedule for those with a master’s degree plus 45 credits is $85,699.

The association’s proposed salaries would be a 3.43% total package increase.