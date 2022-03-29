Cedar Falls Schools' tax collections would grow 20% under budget proposal

CEDAR FALLS — Overall tax collections would increase by nearly 20% in Cedar Falls Community Schools' budget proposal as property valuations grow and debt repayment begins on a bond issue approved by voters.

The Board of Education will hold a public hearing April 11 on the $138.41 million 2022-23 budget, which includes $35.71 million in property and utility replacement tax collections. That is an increase of $5.84 million, or 19.53%, in anticipated property taxes for the fiscal year starting July 1.

Denelle Gonnerman, the district’s chief financial officer, told the board during a presentation on the budget proposal last week that one factor is growth in property valuations.

"The valuation did increase by 3.9% for fiscal '23," she noted. Assessed valuation of all properties that are not part of a tax-increment financing district has increased by $89.72 million to $2.18 billion.

A larger factor, though, is growth in the debt service levy used to pay the principle on general obligation bond issues approved by district voters. Currently, that includes $32 million in bonds approved in 2016. The new fiscal year will add $69.9 million in bonds approved in 2019 to help fund a new high school, which are to be repaid over 20 years.

Gonnerman noted that the property tax rate for the debt service would increase $2.14 per $1,000 of taxable value with the latest bond issue, for a total of $3.12 per $1,000. Superintendent Andy Pattee pointed out that the district had initially projected a higher total debt service levy of $3.50-$3.55 per $1,000 with repayment on both bonds.

Overall growth in the tax rate would be a little less at $1.89, increasing to $15.84 per $1,000 of taxable value. Gonnerman said that the state-determined percentage of property value to be taxed, known as the "rollback" is decreasing. "When we do our calculations, this does impact that (tax) rate," she said.

For a residential property with an assessed value of $100,000, the homeowner would see Cedar Falls Schools' portion of the tax bill grow to $791.59. Gonnerman noted how the most recent bond issue is impacting what the property owner would pay.

"You'll see with the change in the debt service it did increase $70.28," she explained. "Had that debt service not occurred in this upcoming fiscal year, it would have decreased $45.48."

However, that assumes the homeowner's property value didn't increase. If it did, the tax bill would grow by more than $70.

Other property classifications have different rollbacks, impacting the district portion of their tax bills.

Commercial/industrial properties with an assessed value of $300,000 would pay $4,276, an increase of $509. Taxes on 240 acres of agricultural land would rise by $347 to $2,917. Owners of multi-residential properties with an assessed value of $300,000 would see their taxes rise $204 to $3,029.

Overall property tax collections do reflect a shift in the instructional support levy, which is being reduced $588,032 through an income surtax.

"This is a five-year board-approved levy and it does include an income surtax (of) 1% this year for fiscal year '23," said Gonnerman. The surtax is based on residents' state income taxes that will be filed in 2023.

"So, this is new for us, but about 70% of school districts in the state of Iowa have an income surtax," said Pattee. "I think the thought statewide with this ... it tends to be seen as a more fair tax. It does not just affect property owners.

"It's uniform across the board, and that's why so many districts utilize it."

The largest single source of revenue in the budget is supplemental state aid, estimated at $40.65 million, plus $6.3 million in other state funding. Other estimates are $7.32 million in local funding and $4.81 million in federal funding.

Projected expenditures are growing by $22.94 million over the current year's $115.47 million budget. Nearly all of that – $19.04 million – is due to projected higher expenses for facilities acquisition, construction and debt service.

The board also set an April 11 public hearing on amending the current 2021-22 budget for several unexpected expenditures.

Instruction would grow from $48.68 million to $49.61 million for state Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief allocations and new staff. Total support services would increase from $21.55 million to $22.4 million for increases in utilities and fuel. Other expenditures would grow from $42.35 million to $50.89 million for costs related to building the new high school.

