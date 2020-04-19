Cedar Falls Schools' tax collections growing, but homeowners will pay less

CEDAR FALLS — Property tax collections are growing by 1.7% for Cedar Falls Community Schools during 2020-21, but individual homeowners are expected to see a drop in what they pay.
The Board of Education approved a $91.52 million budget Monday, which includes $29.53 million in tax collections. That’s a $493,725 increase in overall taxes and about $115,000 lower than the increase initially proposed by the district.
Denelle Gonnerman, chief financial officer, said Cedar Falls Schools’ administrators dropped the tax rate by more than 5 cents from the original proposal for the fiscal year starting July 1. The rate of $13.89 per $1,000 of assessed value is still 4 cents higher than for the current year.
She told board members the change from the original proposal is due to the Legislature’s “extension of the property tax replacement payment” after the district initially set its rate in early March. The state payments had been made for a number of years following a tax reduction for commercial and industrial properties, but it was unclear at the time whether they would continue.
Despite the projected growth in overall taxes, a healthy increase in the district’s assessed property valuation will contribute to lower taxes, particularly for homeowners whose assessed value remains the same as in the current year.
“As a growing district, we have more residential homes that share that (tax) burden, we have more commercial property that shares that burden,” said Superintendent Andy Pattee. As a result and “because of the rollback, there’s going to be less funds that a residential homeowner is going to be paying out of pocket versus last year.”
The rollback, a state-determined percentage of a property’s value used to calculate the tax bill, is being reduced for residential and multi-residential properties. A higher percentage of agricultural property value will be taxed and the rollback will be unchanged for commercial/industrial property.
Cedar Falls Schools’ portion of the tax bill on a $100,000 home will be $698.96, or $23.75 less. It will be $1,464.10 for the owner of a $200,000 home, a drop of $47.52, and $2,300.52 on a $300,000 home, or $71.27 less.
