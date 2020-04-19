Cedar Falls Schools' tax collections growing, but homeowners will pay less

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Property tax collections are growing by 1.7% for Cedar Falls Community Schools during 2020-21, but individual homeowners are expected to see a drop in what they pay.

The Board of Education approved a $91.52 million budget Monday, which includes $29.53 million in tax collections. That’s a $493,725 increase in overall taxes and about $115,000 lower than the increase initially proposed by the district.

Denelle Gonnerman, chief financial officer, said Cedar Falls Schools’ administrators dropped the tax rate by more than 5 cents from the original proposal for the fiscal year starting July 1. The rate of $13.89 per $1,000 of assessed value is still 4 cents higher than for the current year.

She told board members the change from the original proposal is due to the Legislature’s “extension of the property tax replacement payment” after the district initially set its rate in early March. The state payments had been made for a number of years following a tax reduction for commercial and industrial properties, but it was unclear at the time whether they would continue.