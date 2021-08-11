Cedar Falls Schools' superintendent details COVID-19 mitigation plans for fall classes

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools' COVID-19 mitigation efforts will be largely unchanged from last spring when classes begin Aug. 23.
"We're going to be very similar (to what) we were at the end of last year as we start this upcoming school year," Superintendent Andy Pattee told the Board of Education this week. "We believe that we've got a good plan as we continue to move forward."
One change he highlighted has to do with the way rooms will be sanitized.
"At the end of last year, we were misting a lot of class rooms and doing some things with sanitation," he explained, using chemicals. "This year we are going to be using (ultraviolet) light. Each building has two or three different UV light devices that will sanitize a room in about five minutes."
The type of ultraviolet light that such devices emit can effectively limit microbial growth of viruses like the one that causes COVID-19, according to a review of disinfection systems on the National Center for Biotechnology Information website.
"That is something that will be much more effective and efficient for us as we look at human capital, our staff time," said Pattee. As far as purifying the air, "we're keeping our MERV filters in place for the upcoming school year." MERV refers to the rating of how effectively an air filter stops contaminants from entering into a room or other indoor space.
Cedar Falls Schools will also keep its student groupings, or cohorts, at the elementary level. Administrators are planning for "when and how we bring students together in the lunch room, trying to break that down into smaller groups," said Pattee. That will allow the district to more effectively contact trace any COVID-19 exposures.
The district will be "keeping our health mitigation checklist in place, as well, for high-risk symptoms and low-risk symptoms" so families know if there's a need to quarantine, he noted. "And then also making sure that we do our daily cleaning of not only those high-touch area which could be drinking fountains, common areas but also the classroom components."
"We know that we are going to encourage face coverings," added Pattee, noting legislation signed in the spring prohibited mask mandates in schools. "But certainly – especially our elementary students that are unable to be vaccinated – that is something that we encourage."
He noted that people's personal choices are important. But as the return to school means many students and staff members will be in closer contact to others than they have been in months "we need to make sure ... it's all about kindness, respect and empathy."