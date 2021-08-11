Cedar Falls Schools' superintendent details COVID-19 mitigation plans for fall classes

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools' COVID-19 mitigation efforts will be largely unchanged from last spring when classes begin Aug. 23.

"We're going to be very similar (to what) we were at the end of last year as we start this upcoming school year," Superintendent Andy Pattee told the Board of Education this week. "We believe that we've got a good plan as we continue to move forward."

One change he highlighted has to do with the way rooms will be sanitized.

"At the end of last year, we were misting a lot of class rooms and doing some things with sanitation," he explained, using chemicals. "This year we are going to be using (ultraviolet) light. Each building has two or three different UV light devices that will sanitize a room in about five minutes."

The type of ultraviolet light that such devices emit can effectively limit microbial growth of viruses like the one that causes COVID-19, according to a review of disinfection systems on the National Center for Biotechnology Information website.

