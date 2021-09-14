Cedar Falls Schools still looking at judge's order on masks, superintendent says

CEDAR FALLS — Superintendent Andy Pattee told the Board of Education Monday that Cedar Falls Community Schools’ officials were still processing the federal judge’s order from a few hours earlier on the use of masks in schools.
Judge Robert Pratt’s temporary restraining order immediately halted enforcement of a law passed in May that prevents school boards from ordering masks to be worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Pattee noted that he and other district officials “obviously have not had the chance to read through what that order states, what the details in that order are” as well as “what the next steps” are. “Obviously, we’ll now continue to work with our legal counsel, we’ll now continue to work with our local officials as far as the Black Hawk County Public Health” and state officials. The district will “gather additional details (on) what this means and what that looks like and make the best informed decision as we possibly can moving forward.”
Responding to questions from board members, he also explained that COVID-19 reporting requirements for schools have changed “significantly” since last spring.
“By code, last year we were able to do some of the contact tracing because of the pandemic and that was a (governor’s) proclamation issue,” said Pattee. “That is something we have no legal authority to do now. We cannot order any kind of quarantine orders, stay-at-home orders.
“That is again outside of our scope of legal responsibility,” he said, explaining that the district is sharing with close contacts if someone was exposed to the virus. Even that is not required by the state any longer.
“There’s a lot of things that we did last year that are no longer allowed and then some other things that we just have to figure out,” said Pattee. He suggested that the district will have to look at its practices “if numbers happen to grow, knock on wood.”