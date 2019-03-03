CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools recently opened negotiations with bargaining groups representing teachers and support staff.
The Cedar Falls Education Association proposed a $1,000 increase to the $33,334 base wage. The administration proposed a $50 boost. Both sides said existing staff should move forward on the salary schedule when the contract begins July 1.
A total of 435 teachers, guidance counselors, librarians, nurses and special resources staff are represented by the association. Actual current starting pay for teachers with a bachelor’s degree and zero to three years of professional experience is $41,068 annually. Pay at the top of the salary schedule for those with a bachelor’s degree is $64,818 and with a master’s degree plus 45 credits is $84,502.
CEDAR FALLS — Custodial and skilled trade staff exchanged wage proposals with Cedar Falls Co…
The association suggested a five-year agreement on contract language that would open each year for pay issues. Administrators called for a one-year contract.
The Cedar Falls Educational Support Professionals proposed a 75-cent increase in the base hourly wage and a similar raise for existing staff. Administrators proposed a 20-cent raise and increase in base wages. Both are seeking a one-year contract starting July 1.
A total of 197 general and special education para-educators, library para-educators and building secretaries are covered by the CFESP contract. Current base rates range from $10.85 to $12.05 per hour, depending on the job classification. Aside from negotiated raises, additional longevity increases range from 12 to 24 cents per hour for those with five to 20 years of experience in the district.
Cedar Falls Schools began bargaining with custodial and skilled trades staff in November. The contract for district food service employees won’t end until June 30, 2020.
