Cedar Falls Schools seeks taxing authority to help 'at-risk' students

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools' officials Monday detailed how supplemental dollars are spent to help “at-risk” students.

The money is raised every year by the district through property taxes but the modified supplemental funding must first get approval from the state's School Budget Review Committee.

The Board of Education unanimously approved submitting the application to levy $1.02 million in property taxes as part of the 2023-24 budget. That amount would be raised with a tax rate of $0.45 per $1,000 of assessed value, an increase of just under 2 cents from the current year.

“This is one area where we as a board have discretion because it’s an assessment for property taxes,” said board president Jeff Hassman. “It’s a very important thing. We want our students to be successful."

Jill White, executive director of student services, said at-risk can mean any students who require additional support because they’re not expected to meet the goals of their educational program. They largely include homeless youth as well returning dropouts in grades 7-12 and students who are deemed "potential dropouts" due factors like absenteeism, lack of extracurricular participation, disciplinary issues, or poor grades.

“Last year, we had 17 returning dropouts at the high school that we served plus 18 students who didn’t meet graduation requirements but came back to finish the year,” White said. “Our high school does a great job of finding those kids and making sure that we get them to graduate.”

Each year, about 50 to 60 students are classified as homeless.

Of the potential funding, $132,869 would go toward mental health services, funding 2.6 full-time equivalent positions. More specifically, that would include two full-time therapists and two part-time therapists along with two interns.

Last year, they served 193 students – ages 4-19 – and that happened in a little more than 2,800 therapy sessions.

The alternative programs and intervention center, or “in-school suspension out of school,” would receive $389,177 for 3.5 full-time equivalent positions. The alternative options served 72 students while the intervention center served 164 students last year.

Other secondary supports, supplemental reading programs and the district’s summer reading program would receive $821,844. Those programs served 200 students, 533 students, and 150 students, respectively, last year.

The junior high ECHOES program offers clubs and enrichment, assistance with homework, and an overall positive and safe space for students after school. ECHOES, a similar high school program and another orientation program for incoming seventh graders known as BOOST would receive $20,168.

ECHOES, which stands for Every Child Has an Opportunity to Excel and Succeed, is estimated to serve 100 students per week while the after-school high school program serves 250 students per year and the summer BOOST program served about 360 students last year.

In addition, $26,000 would fund the high school resource officer position in partnership with the city. Another $124,761 would be for other personnel hours and supplies for additional student support services.

The total budget is $1.51 million. Other funding sources include a 25% match of $341,000 from the district's general fund and $150,761 remaining from last year's budget.

In other business, the board:

Held a hearing for an estimated $525,000 in roof replacements at Cedar Heights Elementary and Holmes Junior High schools. Bids will now be sought for the construction and are expected to be considered by the board Feb. 13.

Approved a $334,900 contract with H2I Group for new scoreboards at the future Cedar Falls Senior High School on West 27th Street, which includes the base bid and an alternate. The scoreboards will be in the main and auxiliary gymnasiums and the future stadium. The district had $350,000 budgeted for the enhancements and one of the three bids coming in under that amount was a surprise to officials, given inflationary pressures.

Approved a change order reducing the cost of the future swimming facility at the new high school by $203,326.