CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education Monday will consider submitting a state application to fund programs for returning dropouts and students at risk of dropping out.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.
Cedar Falls Community Schools’ officials have proposed a budget of almost $1.3 million for seven programs in 2019-20. The district would request $882,274 in modified allowable growth, which would be funded through property taxes. The district would provide a 25 percent match of $294,091 from its general fund and estimates it will receive another $120,503 through the state’s at-risk funding.
Money would go toward mental health services, alternative school program, academic supports in reading, credit recovery, a juvenile court services liaison, school resource officer and student support services. The property tax rate to support the programs would be just under 43 cents per $1,000 of taxable value, a decrease of 1 cent from the current year.
In other business, the board will:
- Hold a public hearing on a portable building relocation from Orchard Hill Elementary School to Peet Junior High. The estimated total project cost is $175,000.
- Approve plans and specifications on a project to replace three sections of roof at Peet. Two of the sections have an estimated cost of $283,320. The cost for the third section, which could be bid as an alternate, is estimated at $30,798.
- Approve substantial completion of projects to install furniture in new and remodeled buildings, Hansen Elementary School’s water main replacement and Cedar Heights Elementary School’s entrance remodeling.
- Approve an agreement to store another unneeded portable building at a Cedar Falls public works department facility. The agreement calls for no fee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.