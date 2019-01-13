Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education Monday will consider submitting a state application to fund programs for returning dropouts and students at risk of dropping out.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.

Cedar Falls Community Schools’ officials have proposed a budget of almost $1.3 million for seven programs in 2019-20. The district would request $882,274 in modified allowable growth, which would be funded through property taxes. The district would provide a 25 percent match of $294,091 from its general fund and estimates it will receive another $120,503 through the state’s at-risk funding.

Money would go toward mental health services, alternative school program, academic supports in reading, credit recovery, a juvenile court services liaison, school resource officer and student support services. The property tax rate to support the programs would be just under 43 cents per $1,000 of taxable value, a decrease of 1 cent from the current year.

In other business, the board will:

  • Hold a public hearing on a portable building relocation from Orchard Hill Elementary School to Peet Junior High. The estimated total project cost is $175,000.
  • Approve plans and specifications on a project to replace three sections of roof at Peet. Two of the sections have an estimated cost of $283,320. The cost for the third section, which could be bid as an alternate, is estimated at $30,798.
  • Approve substantial completion of projects to install furniture in new and remodeled buildings, Hansen Elementary School’s water main replacement and Cedar Heights Elementary School’s entrance remodeling.
  • Approve an agreement to store another unneeded portable building at a Cedar Falls public works department facility. The agreement calls for no fee.
