CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools is seeking increased spending authority for its English learners program.
The Board of Education on Monday approved submitting a request to the state’s School Budget Review Committee for $98,079 in modified allowable growth.
Many with limited English proficiency remain in the program longer than the five years that the state provides additional funding for such students. As a result, districts can request the additional authority to levy property taxes for the expense.
Doug Nefzger, chief financial officer, said the district had 108 English learners last spring who speak 22 different languages. “They represent about 1.95 percent of our population,” he noted.
Among those are 19 speakers each of Spanish and Urdu, 16 Arabic speakers and 13 Marshallese speakers. The number of students who speak each of the other 18 languages range from one to seven.
Total costs for the program during 2017-18 were $249,433. The district received $151,354 in state funding for that instruction.
