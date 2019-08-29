CEDAR FALLS — Student enrollment is growing at the secondary level as Cedar Falls Community Schools starts classes this fall.
A total of 5,527 students were attending kindergarten through 12th grade in the district’s 10 schools as of Tuesday, the second day of classes. That is 107 more students than on the first day of school last year. Officials didn’t release a first-day count this year.
“We’re excited to start the school year and have all the students we have,” said Superintendent Andy Pattee.
An official count will be taken Oct. 1. Those figures will be used to determine per-pupil state aid for next school year.
Elementary school enrollment of 3,018 accounts for only five of the additional students. But there were 1,317 junior high students, 58 more than a year ago, and 1,192 high schoolers, an increase of 44. Overall, secondary grades have 102 more students.
“I think we have right around 450 kindergartners, which is pretty similar to what we’ve had in the past four to five years,” said Pattee. At the same time larger classes are moving into the junior highs and the high schools than those graduating.
The superintendent said the overall increase in district students is a combination of “smaller classes that graduated versus what’s coming through, but also the addition of new families and new growth across our community.”
Initial enrollment counts are up at all schools except Lincoln, North Cedar, and Southdale elementaries which had decreases of 30, 23, and 25 students, respectively. Pattee suggested those drops are just part of the cycle of home sales and aging families. “Every year we have buildings that fluctuate up and down,” he said.
He noted that the district feels “very comfortable” with kindergarten through sixth-grade student capacity after the opening of Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary last fall and expansion projects at North Cedar and Orchard Hill elementaries, which are nearly finished.
Pattee is mindful of space constraints at the secondary level, but said a portable building installed at Peet Junior High this summer “will help accommodate this growth.” The high school, which the district is planning to replace with a new building, has two more portables.
“I think we’re fine with capacity,” he added. “We’re watching it closely.”
