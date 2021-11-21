Cedar Falls Schools' robotics program receives grant funding from education association

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools’ robotics program is benefiting from a grant and match provided by the state teacher’s union and its local affiliate.

The Cedar Falls Education Association was awarded a $500 community outreach grant from the Iowa State Education Association to support the program. The local group will give the funds to the high school’s FIRST Robotics Competition Team 525, also known as the Swartdogs, and match the ISEA award.

The $1,000 is going towards technology purchases for the team “to help us keep our computers up to date and running strong,” said district STEM facilitator Kenton Swartley, the team’s coach. ... “We have not made a final decision on a computer or computers yet, but will be working on that. One idea that was mentioned was to purchase a couple additional laptops to use for our programming team.

“We are currently using a bunch of laptops that were donated by John Deere about seven years ago (they were already two-three years old then), so these are definitely ready to be replaced,” he noted. Swartley said the state and local associations provided the funding last year, as well, and the money was used to purchase a new MacBook specifically for computer aided design and running a computer numerical control router.

“We apply twice a year and it always goes to the kids,” said Erin Blasberg, public relations chairwoman for the Cedar Falls Education Association. About three years ago, funds the group received were awarded to the district’s FIRST Lego League, a robotics program for younger students. When those programs shrunk last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the association began seeking grants for the FRC team.

The ISEA established the grant program for its members so it could collaborate on and create opportunities for community service and school projects. The Cedar Falls Education Association applied for the grant when it learned about the needed technology upgrades.

“We understand that the Cedar Falls business community has had a longstanding partnership with the Cedar Falls School District robotics program, and we are excited to join with the local association in supporting such a valuable program,” Mike Beranek, ISEA president, said in a news release.

“Public education employees work hard building foundations for deeper relationships with students, families, and communities; ISEA’s community outreach grants give ISEA members a boost for projects that help their students and communities grow and prosper,” he added. “The Cedar Falls Education Association’s generosity and support are important in building a strong school community.”

